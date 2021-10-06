Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, son of late dictator, announces Philippine presidential candidacy





Ferdinand Marcos Jr., popularly known as “Bongbong”, announced his candidacy for the 2022 presidential election in a five-minute video on Facebook, urging Filipinos to “join me in this noble cause and we will we succeed “.

“Unifying leadership … can lead us through this crisis, get people back to secure jobs, so we can all start living again,” said 64-year-old Marcos Jr.

The widow of the late dictator, Imelda Marcos, returned to the Philippines and was elected four times to the House of Representatives, despite controversy over the large sums of money she and her husband looted from the country.

Marcos Jr. ran for vice president in the 2016 election, but lost narrowly to Leni Robredo, in power. He has also served as congressman representing Ilocos Norte, and has held the posts of governor and deputy governor in the province – the traditional base of power of the Marcos dynasty. His announcement on Tuesday coincided with what he took over as chairman of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas party, according to his camp, CNN Philippines reported. Marcos Jr. has not yet said when he will submit his candidacy certificate before Friday’s deadline. Under the Philippine constitution, the president is limited to a single six-year term. Along with Marcos Jr., boxing star Manny Pacquiao, Manila President Francisco Domagoso and Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson have said they will stay to replace Duterte. The race for President has been repeatedly overshadowed by the controversial president, who is currently facing an investigation by the International Criminal Court into “fight against drugs” in which police say more than 6,600 people were killed. In September, Duterte said he had accepted his party’s nomination to run as vice president in the 2022 poll, a move labeled a cynical seizure of power from the opposition. But less than a month later, Duterte said he would retire from politics at the end of his term. Even if he retires, Duterte could continue to influence Philippine politics through several possible successors, including his eldest daughter, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who has been announced as a potential candidate in 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/06/asia/philippines-bongbong-marcos-president-bid-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos