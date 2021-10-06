The couple who lived in the house where Winston Littlecrow was shot testify in court – Saskatoon





The couple who lived in the house where Winston Littlecrow was shot testified at the trial of the man accused of his death. Tamara Bird and William McKay both talked about how the doors to their house on Avenue X were open to friends and that it was a space away from gang conflict. But it turned out to be the place where Winston Littlecrow was shot on December 7, 2019. Read more: The trial of the Saskatoon man accused of first-degree murder begins when he was young begins Bird and McKay were living at 207 Avenue X North at the time of the shooting. On October 5, the two told how they invited Littlecrow and his girlfriend to their home to hang out that day. The story goes down the ad Bird noted how there were signs in her home that it was a conflict-free space regardless of gang affiliation and that she talked to people about it. She said visitors generally obeyed her rules because her five children lived with her and McKay.















1:26

Eiryn Straightnose sentenced to 9 years for messages sent before Winston Littlecrow’s death





Eiryn Straightnose was sentenced to 9 years for the text sent before the death of Winston Littlecrow, February 1, 2021

Her sons’s girlfriend was the brother or sister of Eiryn Straightnose, the woman who was sentenced to nine years for manslaughter in the incident. Straightnose was also at the Avenue X home while Littlecrow was there on December 7, 2019. Straightnose was a member of the Terror Squad gang and saw Littlecrow, who was a member of the Indian Posse gang, at home. Bird noted that Straightnose made a comment about Littlecrow who was at home and sent a message to someone with a gun. The story goes down the ad Read more: Eiryn Straightnose sentenced to 9 years for messages sent before Winston Littlecrow’s death That someone is said to be the teenager who is charged with first-degree murder for Littlecrows death. He cannot be appointed due to the provisions in the Law on Youth Criminal Justice. The accused was 17 years old at the time of the incident. McKay said he saw someone enter his home that morning but was unable to see him. Bird and McKay also talked about how they both had a bad feeling moments before the shoot. Read more: Teenager charged with murder in Saskatoon to death Two employees at Kilburn Hall Youth Center also testified on October 5th. They talked about an incident where they found a notebook in the teen cell while it was being held in the facility. Officers are allowed to conduct cell checks while young people detained there participate in programs. Shawn Debray, who is a correctional officer at the center, said in May 2020 that he went to check on the youth cell and found a diary already turned into a page on which the words Littlecrow and Terror Squad were written. The story goes down the ad He reported it to his supervisor, Kristine Heil, who then reported it to the police. The two made police statements in November, months after the magazine was found. Read more: Man killed in Saskatoon’s 16th murder of the year: police Littlecrow was 35 years old and the father of five children. He was also the 16th and last city killer in 2019, which broke the Saskatoons record. Crown prosecutors are expected to call three to five more witnesses before closing the case. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8246123/couple-testify-winston-littlecrow-shooting-trial/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos