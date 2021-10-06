Hamilton Police are investigating allegations of sexual violence at Waterdown District High School

Hamilton Police are investigating numerous reports of sexual violence and sexual harassment at Waterdown District High School.

The service did not say how many charges it was investigating or when it is said the allegations occurred. Spokesman Jackie Penman confirmed in an email the name of the school involved and that the investigation is ongoing, but said the suspect “is not in a position of authority at the school”.

Police said in a statement Tuesday that the investigation comes after several victims emerged.

The Hamilton-Wentworth County School Board wrote in a letter to the families that it could not comment on a police case.

“We consider the safety and well-being of each student and staff member our top priority,” the board letter reads.

“If you are a sexual assault survivor, remember that the abuse was not your fault and there is no deadline to report the abuse to the police.”

Police said in a press release that the service believes that all survivors of sexual violence “respect their choice when reporting an incident, where and how”.

“There is no guaranteed way to prevent sexual assaults. Sharing the details of these assaults is intended to provide community information and people are encouraged to believe in their instincts.”

Resources for sexual assault survivors and their families include: