



TAIPEI, October 6, 2021 / PRNewswire / –COMPUTEX 2022 is expected to launch from May 24-27 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Halls 1 & 2, featuring Innovative Computers, Accelerated Intelligence, Digital Sustainability, X-Related Experience, Innovations and Beginnings, and Sustainability. This annual technology event will continue to lead in discovering the latest technology trends. Due to the pandemic, the annual physical show was canceled for two years, but COMPUTEX 2022 has returned and is open for international registration of exhibitors starting from October 6With In addition, the global warming tour, #COMPUTEXisEverywhere, will start on 18 Novemberwith As a co-organizer of COMPUTEX, TAITRA showed that technology has demonstrated its importance in enabling business resilience in the past year, as society experienced challenges and witnessed accelerated digital transformation in various industries. As a leading ICT trade show, COMPUTEX has embraced the digital transformation and will be back again to bring a better exhibition experience to the participants. #COMPUTEXisEverywhere, a global tour to explore the tech landscape As a warm-up for COMPUTEX 2022, #COMPUTEXisEverywhere will provide critical technology and application solutions for the global technology ecosystem along with Of Taiwan leading technology companies. #COMPUTEXisEverywhere will be touring in United States, Spain, Singapore, MB, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Malaysia, Israeli, and GermanyWith One of the most recent events is IT Week IT Week 2021. COMPUTEX will be attending Makuhari Messe from October 27 to 29, exhibiting 30 award winning products d & i. By promoting Taiwanese technologies and innovations globally, COMPUTEX hopes to better engage with foreign partners for more opportunities. Stay tuned. Register to exhibit at COMPUTEX and InnoVEX: To learn more about #COMPUTEXisEverywhere and show updates, please visit: COMPUTEX:https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/ InnoVEX:https://www.innovex.com.tw/ About COMPUTEX TAIPEI (also called COMPUTEX): Founded in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the leading global exhibitions of ICT, IoT and starting with a complete IoT supply chain and ecosystem. Co-organized by the Taiwan Foreign Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and the Taipei Computer Association (TCA), COMPUTEX, based on Of Taiwan complete ICT groups, covers the entire spectrum of the ICT industry, from established brands to startups and from the ICT supply chain to IoT ecosystems. With strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities and IPR protection, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and investors looking for partners in global technology ecosystems. Follow COMPUTEX on its website at www.computextaipei.com.tw and Twitter @computex_taipei using the hashtag #COMPUTEX. About TAITRA Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Of Taiwan trade non-profit promotional organization. Sponsored by government and industry organizations, TAITRA helps companies expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates with 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. Together with the Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and the Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/computex-2022-opens-for-international-exhibitor-registration-today-301393824.html SOURCE COMPUTEX Taipei

