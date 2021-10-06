Honeywell Sings New Tune with Anthem Avionics

Honeywell unveiled its next-generation aircraft platform, called Anthem, today at an event in New York City. It is the first cloud-connected aircraft suite designed to serve all aviation segments from advanced / urban mobile aircraft to light aircraft, business aircraft and larger air transport aircraft. The manufacturer plans to give demonstrations of the system next week at the NBAA-BACE, albeit in a conference room at the Las Vegas Convention Center and not at the Honeywell booth.

Vertical Aerospace and Lilium are the first aircraft manufacturers to announce the adoption of the Anthem for their eVTOLs, VA-X4 and Lilium Jet, respectively.

With full-time connectivity, Anthem gives pilots and operators many new skills, including the ability to create and load a flight plan away from the aircraft, even if the aircraft is not turned on. Other features, such as personalizing the flight deck display, can also be done remotely. The main focus, however, is to improve the user interface for pilots, and this means not only intuitive control of touch screen gestures, but also voice control, as well as maintaining a cursor control device for pilots who prefer that interface.

Anthem is not the next version of Honeywell’s basic avionics system, which is presented in single turboprop (like Apex) via business jets like Gulfstreams with large cabins and Dassault Falcons equipped with EASy. “This is a transformative change compared to Epic, not an additional version or hike,” said Vipul Gupta, vice president of Honeywell Aerospace and general manager of avionics. “Drastically new, but we’re reusing some software elements. Honeywell’s synthetic vision system is one of the best out there, so we’re reusing it to fit into this architecture. “

The epic was created 20 years ago, he explained, and is very capable, but Anthem is focused on the interfaces and new technology that Honeywell wanted to bring to the flight deck. “Almost is almost a 50 percent reduction in size and weight compared to current equipment,” he said. “We looked at how we interact with our consumer devices and we got that experience and brought it to the flight deck. When we look at touch screens, it’s more user-friendly, more intuitive for the pilot, just like cell phones and tablets. That is our focus. “

In other words, Honeywell is finally saying goodbye to the traditional flight control system (FMS) control unit (CDU), whose difficult design had more to do with accommodating hardware and software constraints than by making operation easy and intuitive for pilots. Of course, this shift away from FMS CDUs has already begun with other aircraft manufacturers and Honeywell – for example, Honeywell’s touchscreen controllers on the Gulfstream G500 / G600 and future models G400, G700 and G800. On the Anthem flight deck, pilots will use the pilot interface display unit (PIDU) along with fully touch instrument panel screens.

The PIDU has a nine-inch screen with a “smart scratch”, according to Gupta. Instead of having to switch from a flight planner or other FMS page and choose a tuning page to change frequencies, in PIDU the pilot simply enters the frequency into the scratch keyboard and the system provides places where this frequency may be needed – for example, radio com active – and the pilot selects it.

This is not much different from the way some avionics manufacturers are in trend, but it is a change for Honeywell and just one of the interface improvements. Honeywell’s design is also different in that the PIDU is just a flight deck display that can display any information, the same as panel screens, but that also includes pilot interface features.

“We do not want to impose one [way of doing things], ”He said. “We want to give them choices. It allows them to have their own idea of ​​what they want for their aircraft.” Then again, aircraft manufacturers will also have more choices in the design and layout of the flight deck. for their aircraft. Generally, Gupta said, a small aircraft would have one or two PIDUs, while a business aircraft could have up to four.

The story behind Anthem is not just about the user interface, but also the architecture of the underlying hardware and software. Unlike today’s shelf-based avionics, where each major function lives within a circuit board electronic assembly that is housed on shelves in aircraft cabinets or bays on larger aircraft, the Anthem is embodied in a grid-type architecture .

According to Honeywell, the problem with epic-style avionics is that they are not scalable for smaller aircraft, at least not in a cost-effective way. This partly explains why Honeywell has not been successful in penetrating the King Air market with its AeroVue flight deck, which may have been too costly to attract customers.

“What we can do with the reduction is limited,” Gupta explained. “You can not go from big to small. The anthem is focused on smaller, more limited systems, then scaled. “The architecture is based on distributed processing modules, each of which is the size of a book. If more processing power is needed, then more modules are added.” That is why we can work in market segments, “he said. .

For Honeywell, the big move in the next generation of avionics is Anthem’s full-time cloud-based connectivity. “We focused on the user experience and user interface to reduce the pilot’s workload,” Gupta said, “and brought the connection to it.”

What this means is that the Anthem Network Server Integrated Unit can use almost any internet connection method, including satcom, mobile and — when within reach — Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. “We can provide relevant data to everyone, especially the pilot in flight. This enables us to plan for the future,” he said.

For example, autonomous aircraft will need full-time connections for guidance and recovery if something goes wrong. And future aircraft are likely to include some form of simplified vehicle operations requiring smaller flight crews, from urban air traffic vehicles, to finally, aircraft carrying cargo and passengers.

“The epic is relevant now,” Gupta said, “but is there two-way communication with everything connected? We designed the Hymn with connectivity in mind; it is integral.”

Anthem is based on the Epic feature set, with capabilities found on the most advanced business aircraft now. The idea is for these to be available in all market segments, so that more pilots and operators can take advantage of all the safety features normally only available on larger aircraft, and this is possible because of the power of distributed processing modules. These features include a 3D runway overrun alarm and awareness system, 3D airport airport maps, synthetic vision, an integrated navigation map and a vertical situation view.

Aircraft manufacturers have long promised “open architecture” models that welcome other providers to supply new capabilities through software, but this has not always come out. With Anthem, Honeywell is promising to open its Cockpit Secure Browser to third-party developers, allowing applications developed by other companies to run in the Anthem environment.

An example cited by Honeywell is an app that finds the sources of weather cameras from the destination airport — through Anthem’s always-online connection. The pilot could select two side-by-side windows, one with the camera next to the other with the destination radar photograph, either by satellite or ADS-B In weather or on-board weather radar. “Having more such information at a pilot’s fingertips helps them make better decisions more often,” according to Honeywell.

Finally, Anthem integrates tightly with Honeywell Forge, the cloud-based fleet management service that helps operators and crews optimize pre- and in-flight guidance to reduce fuel costs and also deal proactively with maintenance issues.

“When you combine unprecedented connectivity and new features with our new, intuitive user interface that can be adapted to see and feel exactly the way a pilot wants, you have a system that really changes the game,” Gupta said. “It will bring us closer to our common goal of the autonomous flight industry and will not require high levels of pilot or operator skills to be safe.”