Review of the positive OECD tax reform plan: Martin

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that revising the text of an OECD global corporate tax rate reform plan is a positive step.

Diplomatic efforts will continue ahead of an expected final decision by the Irish Government tomorrow.

An updated draft tax agreement yesterday fell “at least” from a proposed global minimum corporate tax rate of “at least 15%”, opening up a major hurdle for Ireland to sign the agreement.

Speaking at a meeting of EU leaders in Slovenia, Martin said the change in the OECD text is “positive” in the sense that Ireland was seeking that change in removing “at least”.

“So this represents very significant progress in terms of the evolution of this agreement within the OECD, and we have always been part of the OECD now for quite a considerable time,” he said.

“Our challenge is to maintain tax security for investors and for the companies that are located here – continuously.

“And I think this text goes a long way toward achieving those goals that we set for ourselves, while also remaining competitive in terms of what we have to offer.”

Martin said his experience of Foreign Direct Investment companies to date and those he has met over the past six months are still positive towards Ireland.

“We are still gaining a lot of investment, there is a strong pipeline regarding a range of investments in life sciences and technology companies, digital and direct,” he said.

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said he hopes Ireland can support the new global tax deal and a final text should be made available to the government later this evening for consideration.

Minister Coveney said his expectation is that the OECD meeting on Friday will conclude a new global tax agreement.

“Ireland does not want to be isolated in this space, but we want to make sure our point of view is heard properly,” Coveney told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

The minister said Ireland has sought reasonable changes that provide as much security as possible in the future.

Security and stability are key for multinationals here

The chief executive of the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland has said that security and sustainability over taxes are key issues for multinationals operating in Ireland.

But Mark Redmond added that the corporate tax is just one element that will guarantee future investment in Ireland.

Redmond said the provision of talent, infrastructure, broadband and housing are also key issues for multinationals seeking to operate here.

He said the most important announcement this week for multinationals in Ireland was Taoiseach’s commitment to building roads in the National Development Plan.

Investing in education and research and providing accommodation is where the future of domestic investment will be won or lost, he said.

Speaking in Ireland this morning, Redmond praised the Government’s “clear-headed” approach to negotiations on a new global tax deal.

“The ongoing quest for security is what multinationals value in the Irish Government ‘s approach,” he said.

Redmond said the final agreement on the global tax is likely to see a justification for the Government’s approach and “seems to have settled extremely loose language at the table about the global tax rate being” at least “15%.

He said removing the words “at least” from a final text is good for Ireland and for security around global taxes.

Redmond said intensive discussions are now taking place in Brussels to give assurances that the rate will not be “dragged up once the agreement is reached”.

Meanwhile, the President of the Irish Tax Institute, Karen Frawley, said global companies operating in Ireland would welcome a degree of certainty about global tax rules.

Frawley, who is also an international tax partner with Deloitte, told Morning Ireland that general uncertainty about where global tax rules are going is not good for business and security will help with planning.

She said the 12.5% ​​corporate tax rate has certainly been extremely beneficial for Ireland and has been a factor for companies looking to set up operations in Ireland.

Frawley said there has been a mixed reaction so far and that “people are waiting to see where the rules go”.

“Many of the basic details of OECD rules are yet to be worked out and the devil can be in the details,” she added.

Along with the OECD review, she said there is a “very complicated and detailed” reform of the US tax system underway.

Currently, American multinationals have to pay an additional tax on global gains on taxable income abroad and many Irish profits fall into that system

“In some ways what is happening in the US will have more impact on Ireland than some of the OECD proposals,” Ms Frawley said.

French Finance Minister Hopes Friday’s Corporate Tax Talks Will Be Final

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he hoped talks this Friday on global corporate taxes would be final, adding that all parties should make a compromise.

“It is essential that everyone is fully aware that at this very moment everything is ready for play, and that everyone needs to show a spirit of compromise on the various technical parameters that are on the table,” Le Maire said. in the OECD today.

About 140 countries intend to complete the first major overhaul in a set of multi-national tax rules at a meeting on Friday, with the agreement approved by the Group of 20 economic powers later this month.