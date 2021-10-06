Scientists clean up the world and identify 21 dogs that they classify as dog geniuses

Dogs are widely accepted as one of the brightest creatures of the animal world and every time the dog kingdom turns out to be a true genius.

The researchers searched the globe for highly intelligent dogs and made sure to bring down their proud owners, showing exaggerated boasting, identifying six who were able to learn up to 12 new toy names a week.

At least one of them could remember more than 100 toy names over a period of months.

Since the first six dog geniuses were identified, all were border packers, another 15 were found, among them German Shepherds and Pekingese.

We were definitely amazed by the performance of the dogs. It takes a long time for most dogs to associate an action, like sitting or sitting with a word. So we did not expect dogs to be able to learn 12 new words in a week, said Shany Dror, of Etvs Lornd University in Hungary.

Object names are much harder to learn than commands as they are not related to an action and so being able to do it at high speed is a good indicator of intelligence.

However, she stressed that the gift was rare, with experiments suggesting that these types of genius dogs make up an extremely small percentage of the total chicken population.

For more than two years we searched all over the world for dogs that had learned the names of their toys and managed to find six, said Ms. Dror, who has since found another 15 after the word of her Genius Dog Challenge has spread.

In a test related to 36 randomly selected family dogs, only one was able to learn the names of two or more toys.

Ms. Dror says the findings can teach us more about human genius.

Talented dogs are especially interesting because they show that among other species there are also individuals who are uniquely talented, she said.

These dogs present a unique talent in a way that may be similar to the expression of talent in humans. Uniquely talented people, like Albert Einstein and Mozart, have shaped our history and yet we know very little about the circumstances in which their talent was displayed. We hope that these talented dogs will help us understand the conditions that enable the performance of an extraordinary performance.

The study was published in the journal Royal Society Opens Science.

Dr Dror added that she is looking for more talented dogs and hopes owners willing to join the research project will contact the genius The challenge of dogswith

How different races are formed

Border colleges: In the experiments, Border Collies were particularly good at teaching toy names like Silver the fish, Alien the green doll, Crocs sandals and Rubber newspaper.

Border Collies were originally created to work as pasture dogs, so most of them are very sensitive and react to the behavior of their owners. However, although the ability to learn toy names seems to be the most common among them, we found that even among this breed it is very rare said Shany Dror, from Etvs Lornd University in Hungary.

At the same time, this talent is not unique to this breed. We are constantly looking for the most talented dogs, she said.

The extraordinary gift for learning the name has also been demonstrated in the following breeds and is probably found in many others, the researchers said.

They include:

-German Shepherds: As shepherd dogs, German Shepherds are working dogs originally developed for sheep grazing. Since then, however, because of their strength, intelligence, training, and persuasion, German Shepherds around the world have often been the preferred breed for many types of work, including disability relief, search and rescue, and police and army and acting

-Mini Australian Shepherds: Often abbreviated to MAS, this is a small breed of shepherd dog that is often trained for dog sports like grazing, agility, obedience, dog free style and hurdles.

-Beijing: Pekingese is a breed of toy dogs, originally from China. The breed was favored by the kingdom of the Chinese Imperial Court as a lap dog and companion dog, and its name refers to the city of Beijing where the Forbidden City is located.

-Yorkshire Terrier: One of the smallest breeds of terrier type dogs, and of any dog ​​breed. The breed took place during the 19th century in Yorkshire, England.

-Australian Kelpie: Also known simply as a Kelpie, this is an Australian sheep dog capable of gathering and riding with little or no instruction. It is exported all over the world and used to collect livestock, mainly sheep, cattle and goats.

When it comes to dogs that are slightly absent in the brain department, aromatic scents are often kept as prime examples.

Basset Hounds, Beagles and Bloodhounds were named as the most stupid dog breeds in The Intelligence of Dogs, by psychologist Stanley Coren. But whether it’s because they are fundamentally thick, or just hard to train, is a point of discussion.

Almost all scents are regulated by their noses, says Dr. Dodman. They are hard to train because they really do not look up, they look down. They’re not really interested in listening or pleasing anyone, they’re just interested in tracking with their noses, said animal behavior specialist Nicholas Dodman, of Tufts University in Massachusetts.