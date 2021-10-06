May 20, 2021

With Mother Nature at the helm, farmers need to keep their hats on!

Written for Sevita by Dave Milne, Market Reporter, Publication of the Deputy

In any growing season, it is always the weather that holds the final say on yields and production. So it goes without saying that weather is more important than the seed area, the harvest area, what contributions farmers can make to their crops – more important than anything else.

But in the case of soy for 2021, you can expect the impact of the weather to be even more critical than usual. In the first estimates of supply demand for next marketing year 2021-22, on May 12, the USDA forecast completed stocks of soybeans with new plantings at $ 140 million, an increase of $ 20 million from the current marketing year, and potentially the third lowest on record.

At 3.2%, the new use stock ratio will be just over 2.6% for 2020-21, a marketing year that has already seen the near future of July cross the US $ 16 / bu threshold for reached its highest level in more than eight years.

Indeed, supply of new produce is projected to remain tight, even with an average US soybean yield of 50.8 bu / ha this year, up from 50.2 bu last year and potentially the second highest on record, occupy only the 2016 average of 51.9 bu

The math here is tough. If the weather does not cooperate this year and the average yield drops by only 2 bu / hectare, it may be enough to reverse the negative balance. Except it can not be turned negatively, of course; prices would have to be high enough to turn off demand.

The other variable is the area planted, but the current price ratio of corn: soybean is currently 2.43 and in favor of corn. A ratio of about 2.5 and above is generally needed to favor soybean planting, so any last minute surface changes may not necessarily change in favor of soybeans.

The weather is not soothing.

Admitted it is obviously early – soybean crops are not yet all on the ground – but large parts of the Western Corn Belt have already dried up. As the red, brown, and yellow shades on the U.S. drought monitoring map show, many U.S. growers are planting in dry soil.

The drought has undoubtedly helped speed up planting, but a long-term outlook from NOAA suggests that the western U.S. will continue to demand moisture until the rest of this month. Along with the latest cold temperatures, drought is not a good sign for early germination and crop development in a year when everything should go smoothly.

However, a couple of American farmers who attended a recent US Soybean Export Council webinar said they remain cautiously optimistic about this year’s harvest.

“It’s too early to talk too harshly about the drought,” said Kevin Scott, who farms in southeastern South Dakota where conditions are extremely dry. “A good two-inch rain will certainly make us feel better.”

What about soy demand?

A large part still depends on demand, obviously.

For its part, the USDA sees total soybean demand for 2021-22 at $ 4.42 billion, up from $ 4.575 billion a year ago, but still more than the production of new produce.

The largest decline from year to year is seen in exports, dropping 205 million bu from the current year to 2.075 billion bu (56.5 million tons). China is expected to remain again a significant buyer in the new year with new products, with its imports projected at 103 million tonnes, with 3 million more than a year.

However, Brazil is considered to be a formidable competitor, with the USDA forecasting its 2021-22 harvest at another record high of 144 million, up from 136 million tonnes of crop just harvested. Brazil’s exports next year are tied at 93 million tonnes, an increase of 7 million from 2020-21.

Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodity Economist at StoneX Group Inc., said he was not convinced that China’s demand for imports would increase in the near term mainly due to ongoing problems with African Swine Fever, but added that it remained optimistic about Chinese business in 2022-23 and beyond as that country finally gets the disease under control.

Oil is becoming a larger part of the soybean complex

In contrast to the expected decline in U.S. soybean exports in 2021-22, the USDA notes an increase in domestic shocks, rising to $ 2.225 billion from $ 2.19 billion a year earlier. Much of that increase is related to the increase in soybean use for biofuels, up to 12 billion kilograms from 9.5 billion in 2020-21 and 8.658 billion in 2019-20.

In fact, the oil side may be the driver of the soybean complex, especially in the midst of rising green fuel mandates from governments around the world.

cONcluSiON

We are in the time of year when nothing matters as much to the market as the weather. With the USDA predicting that soybean demand for new crops will remain largely the same as the previous year and the final 2021-22 stock projected with a razor blade for the second year in a row, this is a market that is estimated to be in tents all season growing.