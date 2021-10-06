International
New Zealand increases vaccine demand before border reopening in 2022
New Zealand will extend a vaccine mandate for international travelers next month. But don’t get your luggage ready for Auckland yet; the country does not plan to reopen its borders for most international travel until at least 2022.
Starting November 1, New Zealand will require non-citizens to be fully vaccinated to enter the country. Children under 17, citizens of New Zealand and people who are unable to get vaccinated for medical reasons excluded.
Initially, the new rule will only apply to a limited number of passengers. Travel has remained very limited in the country since March 2020, with those who are not residents or citizens critical intent to enter.
Most travelers will still need it complete a 14-day quarantine period upon arrival next month and show a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of their first international flight.
New Zealand COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement on Sunday that most visitors are already vaccinated, but the mandate aims to provide an extra layer of protection at the border.
Even a single case poses a risk, Hipkins said. However, high and widespread vaccination rates will mean more freedom, fewer restrictions, and the daily trust that protection from the virus brings.
New Zealand Air also announced that starting in February 2022, all passengers should be fully vaccinated.
Mandating vaccination on our international flights will give customers and employees the peace of mind that everyone on board meets the same health requirements as they do, New Zealand Air CEO Greg Foran said in a press release. “As with everything, there will be some who disagree. However, we know this is the right thing to do to protect our people, our customers and the wider New Zealand community.
Entry requirements are will be eased next yearas the state opens its borders to “low risk” countries. The exact time of the reopening is not clear, and New Zealand has not yet published a list of countries it considers low risk.
“Our ultimate goal is to achieve a quarantine-free journey for all vaccinated travelers,” said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. said earlier this month.
