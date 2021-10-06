Pope expresses ‘shame’ over Church response to sexual abuse survivors after French report





Francesco was speaking a day after a historic report revealed that members of the Catholic clergy in France had sexually abused some 216,000 minors over the past seven decades and that the Church had given priority to protecting the institution over survivors who were encouraged to remain silent.

The number of abused minors rises to about 330,000 when victims of people who were not clergy but had other ties to the Church, such as Catholic schools and youth programs, are included.

The damn French report comes after similar investigations in other countries that have dealt a blow to the Catholic Church’s reputation in recent years.

In his weekly address to the Vatican on Wednesday morning, the Pope expressed his shame that the Church has ignored victims of sexual abuse for so long, saying he wants the Church to be a “safe home for all.” .

The pope did not directly address allegations of continued abuse in his comments Wednesday. However, he encouraged bishops and Church leaders to “continue to make every effort to ensure that similar tragedies do not happen again.” “I express paternal closeness and support to the priests of France in the face of this evidence,” he said, adding: “It’s hard. But is it healthy.” Francesco also assured survivors of the sexual abuse of his prayers and said: “I want to express my grief and sorrow to the victims of the trauma they have suffered and also my shame, our shame, my shame for the church’s very long inability to put them in the spotlight. “ The report said that “the Catholic Church is the place where the spread of sexual violence is at its highest level, except in the circles of family and friends.” It was found that children were more likely to be abused within Church premises than in public schools or summer camps. Jean-Marc Sauv, chairman of the Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church (CIASE) who is the author of the report, said on Tuesday that while most of the violence occurred between 1950 and 1968, it continues today. Child abuse within the Church accounts for nearly 4% of all sexual violence in France, according to Sauv. “The problem is not behind us, he is still here,” he said. According to the report, between 2,900 and 3,200 abusers worked in the French Catholic Church between 1950 and 2020, out of a total of 115,000 priests and other clergy. And while the Church has taken “significant steps” to prevent sexual violence in recent years, the report described them as reactive and inadequate, warning that although “these acts of violence were declining until the early 1990s, they have stopped shrinking. According to Sauv, more than half of the abuses detailed in the report occurred before 1969, when the Church in France ignored the abuse by the people she put in power. “This first period … is marked by the absolute indifference of the Church to the victims. The suffering of the victims, the harm (suffered) by the victims, the traumas of the victims, in fact, do not exist,” Sauv told CNN. Over 70 years, “the attitude of the Church can be summed up as a concealment, relativization or even denial, with only a recent recognition dating back to 2015, and even then, unequally accepted by dioceses and religious institutions, “the report says.

CNN’s Simon Bouvier and Sam Bradpiece contributed to the report.

