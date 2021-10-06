Searching for a Covid Test

I tried to buy a quick Covid test at home yesterday, and the search did not go well.

My local CVS had none. On the CVS website, I found a store a few miles away that claimed to have tests in stock, but I discovered the opposite after driving there. At Amazon, I found an option available: a box with 90 quick tests. It cost $ 1,122.75.

When I told this tale of misery to my colleagues during our daily news meeting, one of them, Claire Moses, a London-based editor, offered to send me some tests via transatlantic mail. Home tests are so available in Britain, Claire explained, that she could send some to any member of The Mornings editorial team.

I said no thanks because I had no immediate need for a test. I was looking for one in part to see what the experience was like. I also assume my family will want to have quick tests on hand at some point.

If you wake up with a runny nose or sore throat, you should be able to get a Covid-19 test off your bathroom shelf and find out the result within minutes. Tests exist. They are known as antigen tests and are widely available not only in Britain but also in France, Germany and several other countries. Rapid tests can identify approximately 98 percent of cases of Covid and have helped reduce the spread of the virus in Europe.