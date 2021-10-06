International
Searching for a Covid Test
I tried to buy a quick Covid test at home yesterday, and the search did not go well.
My local CVS had none. On the CVS website, I found a store a few miles away that claimed to have tests in stock, but I discovered the opposite after driving there. At Amazon, I found an option available: a box with 90 quick tests. It cost $ 1,122.75.
When I told this tale of misery to my colleagues during our daily news meeting, one of them, Claire Moses, a London-based editor, offered to send me some tests via transatlantic mail. Home tests are so available in Britain, Claire explained, that she could send some to any member of The Mornings editorial team.
I said no thanks because I had no immediate need for a test. I was looking for one in part to see what the experience was like. I also assume my family will want to have quick tests on hand at some point.
If you wake up with a runny nose or sore throat, you should be able to get a Covid-19 test off your bathroom shelf and find out the result within minutes. Tests exist. They are known as antigen tests and are widely available not only in Britain but also in France, Germany and several other countries. Rapid tests can identify approximately 98 percent of cases of Covid and have helped reduce the spread of the virus in Europe.
In the US, on the other hand, rapid tests are difficult to find because the Food and Drug Administration has been slow to pass them. FDA officials have defended their reluctance by saying they need to make sure the tests work as safely as they do. But many outside scientists have criticized the agency for blocking even those antigen tests with a demonstrated record of success in other countries.
The FDA has preferred another type of test, known as a PCR test, which is sensitive enough to identify many non-infectious cases (including some that are weeks old). But PCR tests come with a downside: Many of them have to be processed in a laboratory and it takes more than 24 hours to return the results. Meanwhile, a person with Covid can spread it to others.
Fortunately, however, today’s newspaper is not just another narrative of this country’s testing shortcomings. There has been some news this week. Soon, Americans will probably have better access to faster tests than they do now.
More tests coming soon
The FDA announced Monday that it will allow sale of an antigen test known as Flowflex. The test has been available in Europe, but not here, although the company that makes it Acon Laboratories is based in San Diego.
The ruling suggests the FDA is ready to pass further rapid tests, Alex Tabarrok, an economist at George Mason University and an extended testing lawyer, told me. Separately, the Biden administration plans to announce a rapid test expansion today, a White House official told me last night. It will be a $ 1 billion government purchase of tests, aimed at speeding up their production, over other money the administration has already spent on rapid tests.
Together, these moves will quadruple the number of rapid tests available to Americans by early December, the official predicted. Some of the tests will be free (as many tests are in Europe, thanks to government subsidies), available at one of around 20,000 pharmacies or 10,000 community clinics nationwide. Others will be sold to retailers.
So far, antigen tests like the ones CVS sells have typically cost about $ 12 each in the US. The forthcoming supply flow should cause the cost to fall, allowing antigen tests to become a larger part of this country’s Covid response.
There has been a lot of spread of infection and a lot of disruption in people’s lives because we lack proper testing, Dr Amesh Adalja from Johns Hopkins University said yesterday on MSNBCWith If you can test quickly and know your status, you can make an event very, very safe.
As Tabarrok says, If we are smart, we will replace masks with tests in schools, workplaces and Thanksgiving celebrations. (Here is a recent profile of Tabarrok, in which Times Opinion Ezra Klein writes that his Covid arguments have consistently been proven right.)
It’s too late for rapid tests to do almost as well as they could have done last year, before vaccines became widely available. When future historians and scientists assess the U.S. response to the pandemic, testing is still likely to count as a major FDA failure, in both the Trump and Biden administrations. There has been a case study of how bureaucratic care and refusal to become creative during a crisis can hurt.
But it is not too late for quick tests to improve daily life. The Biden administration finally seems to be taking important steps in that direction.
What do fictional characters eat?
Want to try Plomeek soup, a leading Vulcan product? It’s one of the recipes Chelsea Monroe-Cassel is developing for The Star Trek Cookbook, and she watched hours of episodes and movies to determine what could go into the red soup. (It was placed on tomatoes, strawberries and a sprinkle with balsamic vinegar.)
Pop culture cookbooks have been present for decades including notes from Dark Shadows and The Partridge Family in the 1970s, though they were usually novelties that simply labeled recipes for characters. But recent hits, like The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook, which sold more than a million copies, showed that the genre could be profitable, reports Priya Krishna. Publishers devoted more resources, and the authors showed more care, creating recipes that calculated the climate of imaginary worlds and characters who preferred food.
The ideal subject for a cookbook is one with an invested fan. People may want a series like Survivor, said Brendan ONeill, editor-in-chief of Adams Media, but there is a disconnect between that and a cultural phenomenon and the fan engagement you see in Harry Potter and The Simpsons where this universe exists. Sanam Yar, a morning writer
PLAY, LOOK, ha
What to cook
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/06/briefing/covid-rapid-tests-fda-approval.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]