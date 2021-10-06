Crowd rallies for missing and murdered indigenous women

Dozens of indigenous families, individuals and allies gathered on Sunday, October 3 in Tiguex Park to march to raise awareness of missing and murdered indigenous women. The rally contained stories and testimonies from a wide range of people affected by the staggering number of indigenous people missing and killed, whose cases remain unresolved.

The speakers highlighted the apathetic attitudes of law enforcement and the structural inability of federal, state, and tribal agencies to cooperate and share investigative responsibility. In addition, attendees raised the blame and shame of the victims as barriers to achieving justice for the missing indigenous people.

Anita King, the mother of 27-year-old Pepita Redhair who had been missing since March 27, 2019 took to the stage after marching in please for help in finding her daughter whom she and her family have been diligently seeking for more than a year and a half.

We have searched every inch of this area for it and will not give up until we know the truth after its disappearance. We do this for Pepita. We do this for all of our lost sisters, King said. There are times when I do not want to get up and go to work. There are times I do not want to eat. I just lay there and cried.

King said Redhairs boyfriend Nicholas Kaye was an abusive partner and was the last person to see Redhair before she disappeared. Kaye submitted a missing persons report to the Albuquerque Police Department on 19 April 2020, in which he reported that he and Redhair had been drinking together on the night of 26 March 2020 and that she had left on foot after an altercation between the couple.

Navajo National Council delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton spoke about her experience as a kidnapping survivor. In 1995, she disappeared for nine days when she was just 17 years old, taken by a kidnapper her family knew. Charles-Newton was eventually found wandering a street by a passerby and taken to hospital. However, the Charles-Newtons family was told by tribal law enforcement that she was a troubled young woman and not to worry because she would return.

I was told that my life was nothing that mattered, (that) my relationship, my history, did not matter, said Charles-Newton. And that is what I have to live with every day, it is the fact that for nine days I was absent and there was no person to come out to look for me. My family tried.

Ethelene Denny and Marilene James, the respective mother and aunt of the currently missing nursing student Jamie Lynette Yazzie , which was last seen in June 2019 in Arizona, detailed an almost identical meeting with tribal police. They were told by officers that any kind of interference in the formal investigation, including things like the survey, could lead to criminal obstruction charges. While they hope she returns home soon, they want answers if not found.

I kept telling her she was missing, James said. We want to stay positive and believe she is still there and one day she will be back home. But there are times when I doubt.

Redhair and Yazzie were just two members of a large group of missing indigenous women and a teenage boy who were represented at the rally. Some participants and speakers expressed disappointment at the influx of surrounding media attention case by Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman from Long Island, New York, whose bones were recently found in Wyoming shows how white bodies are valued more than brown ones.

Petito was reported missing just over a week before her body was found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. For comparison, the Task Force of Wyomings Missing and Killing Indigenous Persons found that 710 indigenous people were reported missing in Wyoming over the past decade and only 50% of them were found within a week. The report also found that 21% of missing indigenous people were still not found more than 30 days later.

Newspaper articles about indigenous murder victims were more likely to contain

violent language, portray the victim in a negative light and give less information like

compared to articles on white murder victims, the report says about media coverage between 2011 and 2020.

A complete list of reported missing indigenous persons can be found in the National System of Missing and Unidentified Persons.