The numbers in the PUP fall to the low level of the new pandemic





New figures from the Department of Social Protection show that the total number of people on pandemic unemployment benefits has now dropped to just over 101,000 this week – its lowest level to date. A total of 101,470 people received Unemployment Pay for the Pandemic this week, down from 4,775 last week. The biggest decline was seen this week in the accommodation and food services sector. At its peak in May last year, the PUP was being sought by 605,000 people in a wide range of sectors and in total more than 900,000 have received at least one payment at a time over the past 18 months. The department also noted that the number of PUP recipients under the age of 25 has now dropped from one in four in May to one in ten. About € 26.3 million in weekly PUP payments paid to bank accounts or post offices this week. The PUP rate of € 350 per week was reduced to € 300 last month, while the rate of € 300 dropped to € 250 per week and the rate of € 250 was reduced to € 203 – the maximum rate for jobseeker benefit and jobseeker assistance. Those who reach the level of € 203 will gradually be transferred to the payment of a jobseeker. Further reductions of € 50 in PUP tariffs will occur on November 16 next year and February 8 next year. The PUP was closed to new entrants on 8 July. Social Security Minister Heather Humphreys said she expects the number of people claiming PUP to fall below 100,000 for the first time next week. Heather Humphreys also said that for anyone who needs support, training or advice to secure employment, staff at the Intreo Offices are there to help. “Similarly, I would remind employers of the various supports available to them, especially when hiring someone who has been unemployed for some time,” she added. She said that since the start of the Covid pandemic, there has been considerable concern about the impact the country’s youth will have on losing employment. “In May, one in four unemployed people as a result of Covid-19 were under the age of 25. Today, that number has now dropped to one in ten – demonstrating the great progress we have made towards reopening our economy. and returning people to work, “the minister added.

