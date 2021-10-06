Trudeau is expected to announce that all federal employees should be vaccinated against COVID-19





OTTAWA-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will keep his election promise today to demand that all federal employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Trudeau is expected to announce at a press conference this morning a new mandatory vaccination policy for employees in federation-regulated jobs. This will include mandatory vaccinations for anyone wishing to board a plane or train in Canada. The policy is expected to take effect by the end of this month. Trudeau promised in August, shortly before calling the election, that his Liberal government would make vaccinations mandatory for federal employees. Since then, Treasury Board officials have worked out the details – including the consequences for workers refusing to be vaccinated – in consultation with the affected unions. On Tuesday, an executive of one of the unions said a policy draft that was circulating would require even federal employees who work from home to be fully vaccinated if they want to keep their jobs. Stephane Aubry, vice president of the Professional Public Service Institute of Canada, said the government seems to be leaning towards making vaccination “an employment condition” that will apply to everyone, regardless of where they work. The policy is expected to allow only very narrow medical exceptions. The Trudeau government is also working with the provinces in producing a federal proof of vaccination certificate, or passport, but this is not expected to be part of today’s announcement. Federal officials say a national vaccine passport that can be used for international travel cannot be unilaterally created by Ottawa because all health records in Canada are compiled and stored by provinces and territories. Compulsory vaccination became a key issue in the campaign during last month’s election campaign. Although a personal supporter of vaccines, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole was the only major party leader to oppose their mandatory use, arguing that individuals’ personal health decisions should be respected. Trudeau tossed the issue as an issue to show federal leadership, reinforcing the need for everyone to be vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and their communities. He was hit throughout the campaign by extremist protesters, who made insults, against vaccination, and supporters of the People’s Party of Canada, which took advantage of the anti-vaccine movement to increase its share of the popular vote to nearly five percent. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on October 6, 2021.

