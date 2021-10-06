Boris Johnson promises to transform the economy for the UK





MANCHESTER, England Stating that Britain would not return to the same old broken model of the past, Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed on Wednesday that he would lead a radical transformation of the country’s economy into a future determined by many workers capable of earning higher wages. In a speech to a cheering crowd at his annual Conservative Party conference, Mr. Johnson said, “We will address the fundamental issues of our economy and society, the problems that no government has had the courage to address, the long-term structural weaknesses in the economy.” of the United Kingdom. By projecting optimism but providing little detail, Mr Johnson outlined a vision of Britain on the brink of historic change. He barely mentioned the wave of fuel and food shortages that have plagued the country in recent weeks, raising them only as evidence of a rapidly recovering economy in transition.

We are starting now in a long-delayed change of direction in the UK economy, said Mr. Johnson. We will not go back to the same old broken model: low wages, low growth, low skills and low productivity, all made possible, as a system, by uncontrolled immigration.

Mr Johnson devoted most of his speech to his level-up policy, which aims to reduce the disparities between the economically disadvantaged north of England and the more prosperous south. We have one of the most unbalanced societies and bad economies of all the richest countries, said Mr. Johnson. Mixing self-deprecating humor with literary references, hilarious blows to the opposition and a populist appeal to social issues, Mr. Johnson reinforced his status as the undisputed leader of the Conservative Party and incitement of fans with all intentions. At one point, he described the leader of the opposition Labor Party, Keir Starmer, as Captain Hindsight, the captain of a cruise ship that had been hijacked by Somali pirates. In another, the prime minister, who has six children with multiple partners, lamented the British for a relatively small population, despite, he said, what were his best efforts to add to the total.

Mr. Johnson called for social and cultural issues that resonate with the conservative rank. He vowed to defend British history and oppose revisionist interpretations of conservative heroes like Winston Churchill. Mr Johnson also hailed Margaret Thatcher, one of his conservative predecessors, whom he said would not have hesitated to take painful steps to revive the British economy as it emerged from the pandemic. For all references to conservative icons, however, the speech of Mr. Johnsons came up with an outrageous contradiction of some of his party leadership principles and governance data. The Conservatives have long been the business party, yet Mr. Johnson has, in fact, charged businesses to give up their dependence on a low-wage economy. The Conservatives have led the government since 2010, yet Mr Johnson spoke of the last decade as if it were another party at the helm.

To many political analysts, Mr. Johnson seemed to start something new in the post-Brexit era: a party that combines free spending, the Social Democrats ‘intrusive impulses with law and order, the Brexiteers’ hard-line anti-immigration instincts. who agitated to leave the European Union in 2016. Mr. Johnsons’ rhetorical acrobatics featured a politician who has occasionally managed to challenge political gravity. But while Britain is facing painful adjustments, it faces a convergence of hostile tendencies that could test this strong act. Rising food and fuel prices are worrying consumers; the lack of gas has forced drivers to wait for hours to fill their tanks.

Mr. Johnson has portrayed these challenges as evidence of the growing pain of a pandemic-ridden economy that is rebuilding itself to reap the benefits of a high-paying, highly skilled future. For ordinary people, however, the spectrum of lack of fuel and food as autumn closes in harkens instead of the 1970s, and the period of strikes and high prices that newspapers called the winter of discontent. Mr Johnson also tried to create a new dividing line with the opposition Labor Party, which he described as hosting uncontrolled mass immigration as conservatives seek to invest in training and pay better for British workers. Since taking power in 2019, Mr. Johnson has worn his policies in the cloak of one of his predecessors, Mrs. Thatcher, who pushed free market reforms after the 1970s. Asked in an interview this week how Britain would deal with the immediate consequences of an economic transition that could last for years, he echoed a famous phrase made by Mrs Thatcher: There is no alternative.

But while Mr. Johnson hailed Ms. Thatcher as one of his role models, his comments dramatized the extent of his violation of her legacy. Under Mrs. Thatcher, the Conservative Party aligned itself closely with business. That relationship was strained over Brexit, Mr.’s project. Johnson, who was opposed by large companies that took advantage of Europe’s massive single market.

While even his critics welcome the idea of ​​moving away from a low-wage, low-skilled economy, there may be pain ahead for many Britons if government policies cause inflation to rise. Much of the fiscal stimulus the government injected into the economy to mitigate pandemics, such compensation for people who lost wages after being sent home has been extinguished.

