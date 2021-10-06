International
Genius dogs can learn the names of more than 100 toys, study reveals | Behavior of animals
Your dog may follow commands such as sitting down, or be uncontrollably teased by the mention of the word walkies, but when it comes to remembering the names of toys and other everyday items, most seem pretty absent.
Now a study of six genius dogs has advanced our understanding of dog memories, suggesting that some of them possess an extraordinary understanding of human language.
Hungarian researchers spent more than two years clearing the globe for dogs that could recognize the names of their various toys. Although most can learn commands to some extent, learning item names seems to be a very different task, with most dogs incapable of mastering this skill.
Max (Hungary), Gaia (Brazil), Nalani (Netherlands), Squall (USA), Whiskey (Norway) and Rico (Spain) made the cut after proving they knew the names of more than 28 toys, with some knowing more than 100. They then registered to take part in a series of live broadcast experiments known as the Genius Stone Challenge.
These talented dogs can learn new toy names with tremendous speed, said Dr Claudia Fugazza at Etvs Lornd University in Budapest, who led the research team. In ours previous study we discovered that they could learn a new toy name after hearing it only four times. But, with such a short exposure, they did not form a long-term memory of him.
To further increase the boundaries of the dogs, their owners were tasked with learning the six names, and then 12 new toys in a single week.
It turned out that, for these talented dogs, this was not a big challenge. They easily learned from 11 to 12 toys, said Dr. Shany Dror from the same university. This learning rate is comparable to that of human babies at the beginning of their vocabulary boost, when they suddenly start putting words together at 18 months of age.
Dogs could also remember the names of the toys when they were tested one and two months later. The research was published in Royal Society Open Sciencewith
All the dogs that participated were border parcels that grazed dogs originally bred to work sheep. Although this makes many of them very responsive to the behavior of their owners, only a small fraction of the breed are able to memorize the names of their toys.
Nor is this talent unique to border packages. Thanks to the Genius Dog Challenge we have so far been able to find dogs from other breeds as well including a German Shepherd, a Pekingese, an Australian Mini Shepherd and some mixed breed dogs, Dror said. Separate searches has also suggested that some Yorkshire terriers may be able to do this.
By studying such animals, researchers hope to better understand the relationship between animals and their owners.
Dogs are good models for studying human behavior as they evolved and evolved in the human environment, said one of the study’s co-authors, Prof dm Miklsi at Etvs Lornd University. With these talented dogs we have a unique opportunity to study how another species understands human language and how learning words affects the way we think about the world.
Although the challenge is over, the Fugazzas team is keen to recruit extraordinary land for further experiments. Owners who believe their dogs know multiple toy names can register them through challenge Web page.
