Henry Ford loses 1% of workforce due to employee vaccination mandate – The Oakland Press
Henry Ford Health System lost only 400 out of 30,000 plus employees about 1 percent due to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Ninety-nine percent of its workforce agreed to the request. Employees are either fully vaccinated, have received the first dose, or are planning a second dose. About 6 percent received a religious or medical exemption.
This is a true testament to the HFHS Team and how much our team cares about your health, the health of the communities, their health and that of their teammates, said Bob Riney, President of Health Care Operations and Chief Operations Officer, during an announcement with reporters Tuesday. We were really grateful for their dedication.
Henry Ford became the first health system in Michigan to announce a vaccine requirement for its workforce on June 29th. At the time of notification, the labor force vaccination rate was 68%. The request entered into force on 10 September. Employees were then given a deadline of October 1 to get at least the first hit.
About 400 team members, or about 1 percent of the workforce, have resigned voluntarily due to demand. If these team members decide to get vaccinated, they can apply for a job at Henry Ford.
We are doing everything we can to keep those doors open, Riney said. Whatever their choice, we wish them the best and appreciate the years of service they have provided to our community and organization.
Riney said the new hires are already making up for those team members who resigned, adding that Henry Ford is actively recruiting and hiring as part of an aggressive short- and long-term strategy. Job fairs are scheduled for October 7 and 12 at numerous Henry Ford locations.
We want to lead, and we know vaccinations are the way out of this pandemic, Riney said. Vaccinations are the key. If that sounds like a broken record, we are. We know what it will take to continue to defeat this pandemic and we are showing our leadership in this regard.
The heartbreaking news of vaccinations came amid disturbing news that October marked the 19th month of the pandemic and that 144 patients were hospitalized for COVID across the health system. A year ago, there were 65 hospitalizations and a growing sense of optimism that better days were ahead.
We really hoped the marriage would be in a better position than we are today, said Dr Adnan Munkarah, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer. The numbers continue to be troubling, both in Michigan and nationally.
Munkarah said vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent and protect against COVID.
Under CDC recommendations, Henry Ford began offering the third dose of Pfizer booster dose to team members this week through Employee Health clinics. A process is being finalized for patients eligible to receive the Pfizer booster at Henry Ford.
Due to the wide availability of the COVID vaccine and COVID booster injections, Munkarah advised people to take theirs where it is most convenient.
He noted a positive trend in increasing the volume of cases in cardiology, general medicine and pulmonary medicine, and that 15 beds have reopened (out of 120 that were temporarily closed two weeks ago) using additional staff.
Munkarah said this week news about the Mercks COVID pill, which appeared in a clinical trial to reduce hospitalization and death by 50 percent, provided a hopeful sign of another viable treatment option.
However, he stressed that there was no substitute for vaccination. Vaccination, over and over again, has proven to be the solution (outside the pandemic), he said.
