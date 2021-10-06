Amid the ‘Pandora Papers’ leak, DLA Piper signs PR deal with King Abdullah of Jordan





summary

summary Companies

Companies Related documents The law firm is working with the Atlanta-based Stripe Theory to review King Abdullah’s media

King Abdullah, a spotlight on the “Pandora Papers” leak, has denied wrongdoing The names of the companies and law firms shown above are automatically generated based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can give using the comment tab on the right of the page. (Reuters) – DLA Piper has held public relations firm Stripe Services LLC to help advocate for King Abdullah II of Jordan, a media center reporting on leaked financial documents highlighting the wealth and expenses of foreign leaders. Law firm contracts Atlanta-based Stripe was taken over Monday by the U.S. Department of Justice under a federal law requiring public registration of certain legal commitments, lobbying and public relations with foreign clients. Stripe customer services include marketing, crisis management and data collection. Stripe, under the contract, “will provide consulting services and assist the law firm in providing advice and legal representation regarding possible defamation and other remedies related to investigations and / or articles related to His Majesty the King.” Abdullah II “. DLA Piper’s contract with King Abdullah, which the Justice Department unveiled last week, said the firm will work with Jordan on media-related issues. The contract, through which Washington-based litigation partner DC Mary Gately will bill at $ 1,335 an hour, did not specify that the work related to the publication of financial documents collectively known as the “Pandora Papers.” Gately did not immediately return a message Wednesday seeking comment regarding the hiring of a marketing firm by DLA Piper. Stripe’s Craig Kronenberger, who founded the company in 2015, did not immediately return a message Wednesday asking for comment. The Federal Foreign Agents Registration Act requires the disclosure of records that may provide a brief overview within law firms, revealing staffing norms and issues that firms would not otherwise widely disclose. New contract documents show Stripe will be billed at an undisclosed hourly rate. DLA Piper said it would send Stripe bills to King Abdullah for payment. Stripe’s website revealed that customers have included automobile maker Nissan, Lagunitas Brewing Company and sporting goods company Mizuno Corp. Acceleration Community of Companies bought Stripe last year. The company does business like Strip Theory. Pandora Papers-based news reports said King Abdullah had spent more than $ 100 million on luxury homes in Britain and the United States. King Abdullah told tribal leaders in his first statement on the matter that “the cost of these properties and all related expenses were personally financed by His Majesty. None of these expenses were financed from the state budget or treasure. “ DLA Piper said in an earlier statement on behalf of King Abdullah that he “at no point had misused public money or used any proceeds of aid or aid intended for public use”. Read more: The Jordanian king says he has nothing to hide as the leaked letters quote his fortune Pandora Newspapers: Rich and powerful deny wrongdoing after leaking alleged secrets The State Department says the U.S. is reviewing findings by Pandora Papers

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/legalindustry/amid-pandora-papers-leak-dla-piper-signs-deal-with-pr-firm-jordans-king-abdullah-2021-10-06/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos