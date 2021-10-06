China-Taiwan tensions rise as Chinese planes enter Taiwan’s air defense zoneExBulletin







Ceng Shou Yi / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ceng Shou Yi / NurPhoto via Getty Images Tensions between Taipei and Beijing are at their worst in more than 40 years, Taiwan’s defense minister says, citing a recent increase in incursions of Chinese military aircraft into the island’s air defense identification area. Although not shot, Taiwan say that nearly 150 aircraft belonging to the People’s Liberation Army of China Air Force entered the area over a four-day period beginning Friday, as part of what Taiwan calls a harassment strategy. Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng called the situation “most serious” in more than 40 years since joining the army. Taiwan is a self-governing island with about 24 million people off the Chinese coast that Beijing considers part of its territory. The Biden administration said this week that it is in contact with Taiwan for interventions and “is conveying clear messages through diplomatic channels,” according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “We remain concerned about the provocative military activity of the People’s Republic of China near Taiwan, which is destabilizing, jeopardizes miscalculations and undermines regional peace and stability,” she said in a speech. Press briefing on Monday, stressing that the US commitment to Taipei is “strong on the rock”. On Tuesday, President Biden said that he had spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping about Taiwan and they had agreed to adhere to the “Taiwan agreement”, an obvious reference to the long-standing policy under which Washington recognizes Beijing over Taipei as long as China does not invade the island with Japan and Australia have also reportedly asked Taipei and Beijing to speak. On Tuesday, Taiwan reported that a record 56 Chinese aircraft flew into its aerial reconnaissance area in a single day. “Taiwan must be on alert. China is increasingly at the top,” said Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang told reporters in Taipei on Tuesday, adding that the island needs to be “strengthened” against the external threat. Cbrings a new internal report, Taiwan’s Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng warned Wednesday that China may have the military capacity to block the Taiwan Strait by 2025. Chiu said such a capability would pose a “serious challenge” to the island. self-governing. The report said about 380 Chinese fighter jets entered Taiwan’s air defense zone last year and that more than 600 such incursions have occurred so far this year. He also noted that Beijing now has two aircraft carriers, and is increasing production of submarines and destroyers as it builds its amphibious attack capabilities. On Sunday, in response to the escalation of the situation between Taipei and Beijing and the role of Washington in the current tensions, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Hua Chunying said: “Taiwan belongs to China and the US is not able to make irresponsible remarks.”

