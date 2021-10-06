A guide for a traveler to get the most out of Ontario fall colors

Autumn is a great time for road trips to Ontario. Here’s how to use it as much as possible
Stephanie Wallcraft
Summer is wonderful and everything, but when it comes to road trips to Ontario, autumn is where it is. The fresh air and the change of colors of the leaves make the many great entertainments that our province has to offer much more enjoyable, whether exploring local food and wine, enjoying outdoor activities such as walking and bird watching, or simply a long journey with a season. latte by warming your hands.
Here are some of our top tips to get the most out of this glorious time of year.
When you see the culminating colors of autumn
The exact timing of fall colors changes each year depending on weather patterns during the summer and fall months. This year, the leaves are already reaching their peak in the central part of the province, while the southern regions will reach their peak closer to mid or late October. To understand the conditions in an area you want to visit, take a look Ontario Parks Autumn Color Map, which is updated weekly with color and leaf fall status for parks across the province. Even if your travel plans do not include a provincial park, this map will help you get an idea of what is going on in your area of interest.
The best places to visit in the fall
The compass points below are based in the Greater Toronto Area, but these are great places to visit from any direction, of course.
Autumn Road Trip Guide: Here’s where to go to enjoy the fall colors of BC
Your Complete Guide to Renting an RV in Canada This Fall
Head south for waterfalls and summer.
Hamilton is home to more than 150 waterfalls, which creates two possibilities: visit the most popular ones for the best autumn views, which are known for good reasons, as they tend to be more scenic or dig slightly and choose a darker place. that may be less crowded. The most popular sightseeing spots are within the Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, where you will find the Webster Aqueduct, Tew Falls and the Dundas Peak observation. Prior reservations are required.
From there, continue south to the wine country. With nearly 100 wineries between Beamsville Bench, Niagara-on-the-Lake and surrounding areas, this spectacular fall area is no secret. But instead of boarding the QEW again to get there from Hamilton, take the Ridge Road instead, which follows the summit of the Niagara Escarpment from Stoney Creek south of Grimsby. A trip along Niagara Parkway from Fort George to Niagara-on-the-Lake south in Niagara Falls is also worth spending some wine tasting to see. (Summer is great, but please do not drink and drive.)
Head east for sea views and more wine.
Speaking of the wine country, Prince Edward County is also no secret. But if you want to make an autumn weekend out of it, find a designated driver so you can visit the summer at PEC on Saturday, and then continue east on Sunday. Thousand Islands Parkway joins the 401 directly and provides access to the mainland areas of Thousand Islands National Park, which are packed with wonderful hiking trails. Check out the Landon Bay Observation Trail for stunning views over the river and islands. Consider returning after dark to stop at Fort Henry in Kingston, which is hosting its Halloween Pumpkinferno experience for the first time this year. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Head west for apples, cheese and butterflies.
If food is faster, you will want to head west to Oxford County and Traces of cheese, where you can spend an afternoon taking samples of cedar made from Ontario, goudas, fresh cottage cheese and much more. By the way, there are half a dozen self-selected apple orchards, so it is a perfect opportunity to make a day to amass autumn delights by getting beautiful colors. The Rattlesnake Point and Kelso Conservation Areas are just west of Milton and constitute excellent stopping points for nature walks and road trips.
If you are ready to go a little further and yes, here I am talking again about wine Ontario has a third wine region worth exploring on Lake Erie North Shore west of Leamington (now sometimes called EPIC or Essex Pelee Island Coast) . This area is also home to Canada’s southernmost point, Point Pelee National Park, which means the leaves return reliably a little later than elsewhere in the province, making it a great destination if you are a little late in the game. Point Pelee is particularly spectacular to see monarch birds and butterflies as they use it as a collection point before migrating south across Lake Erie. On the right day, you can see hundreds or even thousands of butterflies hanging from the trees near the Council. District Road 20 from Leamington to Windsor, with a side ride down County Road 50, is this most scenic driving area.
Head north for best driving.
If you prefer to see the colors while staying comfortable in your car, you will want to go north. Highway 60 through Algonquin Park is one of the most popular driving routes in the province. Whether this is a tradition of yours or you just want to check it out for the first time, it is important to note that there are some changes in access to this road for 2021, including an application to purchase a vehicle license in advance. Ontario Parks has put together a guide for fall visitors to Algonquin Park, including some great tips on how to enter the park through the less frequented gates to avoid traffic congestion, which you can find herewith
If Algonquin is farther than you want to travel, Muskoka also has some beautiful roads. Muskoka Road 17 between Gravenhurst and Bracebridge has several sections that are covered like a tent, and there is a park in the middle, where you can stop for views of Lake Muskoka. Or try Muskoka Road 13, a wonderfully dynamic section of road that provides access to Torrance Barrens, a crowning place and Dark Sky Preserve. Muskoka Tourism offers many more suggestions herewith
Content of the article
Closer to GTA just northwest, you will find three extremely popular fall hiking spots. Credit Provincial Park Forks has beautiful hiking trails, and Forks of the Credit Road is one of the most popular roads in the area. (Note that there are speed bumps and this is a residential area; please respect the locals.) Further north, just near Orangeville, Hockley Road runs through the Hockley Valley, which you can drive for its length from Highway 10 to Highway 50 and then back again for the most beautiful walk in Mono Cliffs Provincial Park. Cheltenham Badlands is a geological wonder and has a short trail and part of the Bruce Trail on site. All of these parks are worth a fall visit, but they are popular and require time-guaranteed access permits to be purchased in advance, so be sure to plan ahead.
