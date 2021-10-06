Federal public servants, RCMPs, and air and rail travelers should be vaccinated by the end of the month, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today unveiled his government’s binding vaccine policy, a mandate that will require public servants to either take action by the end of the month or be forced into an unpaid leave of absence.

All potential passengers must be fully vaccinated by October 30 before boarding planes, trains or naval vessels.

To raise stagnant vaccination rates, the federal government will require all of its employees in the “key public administration” and the RCMP to be fully vaccinated or apply for a medical or religious exemption by the end of the month.

Federal contractors, like cleaning staff, also need to have a double dose to gain access to government buildings. About 267,000 employees covered by this policy must report their vaccination status by October 29th.

If employees have not yet received their shots or received some form of shelter under the Canadian Human Rights Act two weeks after that date, they will face “disciplinary action that could ultimately cost them their job.” , said a senior government official in a technical briefing with reporters ahead. of Trudeau notice.

Unvaccinated employees will be barred from going to work, in person or remotely, and they will be placed on administrative leave and denied payment. A senior official said these employees will not qualify for employment insurance (EI) benefits.

“These travel measures, along with mandatory vaccination for federal employees, are some of the strongest in the world, because when it comes to keeping you and your family safe, when it comes to avoiding blockages for everyone, this it’s not time for half the masses, “Trudeau said.

“If you did the right thing and got vaccinated, you deserve the freedom to be safe from COVID. For your children to be safe from COVID. To get back to the things you love.”

Employees who fall under this mandate will not have to present their proof of vaccination documents. Instead, it is essentially a system of honor: employees will need to sign a certification form certifying that they have had the necessary shootings.

These forms of certification will be checked and managers can request proof of vaccination at any time.

“Lying means disciplinary action will be taken. It is absolutely important that an employee lies,” said a senior government official.

Federally regulated industries

Starting Oct. 30, all employers in the federally regulated air, rail, and maritime transportation sectors will be required to enforce mandatory vaccination policies for their organizations. After a short phase period, these companies will be required to ensure that their employees are fully vaccinated; unvaccinated workers would be forced to leave work.

All airline and airport staff, including people working in restaurants or retail stores in the post-safety zone, should be fully vaccinated. All federally regulated railroad employees, including railroad crew and railroad workers, must have their own shots. Marine operators with Canadian ships must also ensure that their employees are vaccinated.

Other Crown corporations including Canada Post and CBC / Radio Canada and government entities such as the House of Commons and the Senate will “be required to reflect the same policy, but will have to do so under their own governance and authority,” an official said. .

As of October 30, all passengers aged 12 and over who take flights leaving Canadian airports traveling on the VIA Rail and Rocky Mountaineer trains must be fully vaccinated before boarding. Marine passengers on non-essential passenger ships such as cruise ships must also complete the vaccination series before traveling.

“For the vast majority of people, the rules are very simple to travel, you have to be vaccinated,” Trudeau said.

“If you have not yet taken your shots, but want to travel this winter, let me be clear, there will be only a few extremely narrow exceptions, as a valid medical condition.”

It will be up to air, rail and maritime operators to “set up processes to verify vaccine status,” a government official said, adding that the government expects these companies to accept provincial vaccine passports as proof of status. the international travel document is still in the works, but the details have not yet been made known.

“We are fulfilling our first vaccine commitments and in the coming weeks, we will be working on a vaccine passport for international travel,” Trudeau said.

Measures aimed at maintaining vaccines

To qualify as a “fully vaccinated traveler”, a person must have received a full set of a Health Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine, a combination of approved injections is also acceptable with the last dose which is administered at least 14 days before the day of travel. A government official said there would be a “short transition phase” to allow passengers to show a negative COVID-19 molecular test result instead of the vaccination test by November 30th.

The plan comes as public health authorities are trying to keep vaccines to take a hit to curb a deadly virus resurgence in some provinces. Millions of Canadians who have so far avoided getting hit have triggered a fourth wave of the pandemic, with the much more contagious delta-type virus circulating.

While 88 percent of qualified Canadian populations have had at least one stroke, Trudeau said more people should roll up their sleeves at a time when vaccine doses are high and the number of cases is rising.

Based on a CBC News estimate, there are still more than four million people over the age of 12 who have chosen to give up a stroke altogether, or wait for a later date.