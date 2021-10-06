Ontario reports less than 500 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row

Ontario is reporting 476 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the second day in a row under 500. The total number of provincial cases now stands at 589,517.

Of the 476 new cases registered, the data showed that 294 were unvaccinated persons, 13 were partially vaccinated persons, 141 were fully vaccinated persons and for 28 persons the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Wednesdaysreport, 84 cases were registered in Toronto, 44 ​​in the York Region, 44 in Windsor-Essex, 39 in the Peel Region, 33 in Hamilton and 25 in Middlesex-London.

All other local public health units reported less than 25 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,771 as 14 more deaths were recorded including four deaths that occurred more than a month ago due to data laundering.

Vaccinations, recovery, testing, 7-day average in Ontario

As of 20:00 Tuesday, 32,296 vaccines (12,075 for the first stroke and 20,221 for the second stroke) were administered on the last day.

There are more than 10.6 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 81.7 percent of the acceptable population (12 years and older). Coverage of the first dose stands at 86.7 percent.

Meanwhile, 575,167 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 97 percent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 617 from the day before.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 4,579 less than the day before when it was at 4,734, and it is less than September 29 when it was at 4,989. At the height of the second wave of coronavirus growth in January, active cases reached just over 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases reached 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 574, which is lower than yesterday at 576, and is also down from a week ago when it was 610. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 750.

The government said 39,460 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 16,552 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity reached 1.7 percent. Last week, test positivity was also at 1.7 percent.

Hospitalizations in Ontario

Ontario reported 280 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (less than three from the day before) with 156 patients in intensive care units (one by one) and 132 patients in intensive care units with a ventilator ( one by one).

At the height of the third wave, which was the worst wave for hospital admissions, the province saw up to 900 patients in ICU with COVID and almost 2,400 in general hospital wards.

Provincial officials recently announced that they will begin to include the vaccination status of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 as part of theirdaily reporting of COVID-19 data.They noted that the new database will grow and improve over time as more information is gathered.

For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 118 were unvaccinated, 11 were partially vaccinated, and 46 were fully vaccinated. For those in the ICU, 72 were not vaccinated while 7 were partially vaccinated and 12 were fully vaccinated.

Disturbing variants in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for new VOCs (disturbing variants) discovered so far in the province which consists of:

Alpha B.1.1.7 VOC (first discovered in the UK): 146,479 variant cases, which has increased by two since the previous day. This species prevailed in the third wave of Ontario.

Delta B.1.617.2 VOC (first discovered in India): 18,941 variant cases, which has increased by 44 since the day before. This species is dominating the fourth wave of Ontario.

Beta B.1.351 VOC (first discovered in South Africa): 1,503 variant cases, which is unchanged from the previous day.

Gamma P.1 VOC (first discovered in Brazil): 5,229 variant cases, which is unchanged from the previous day.

NOTE: It takes several days for positive COVID-19 tests to be reviewed for the correct variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than general cases in daily reporting.

Here is a breakdown of total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

293,587 persons are male, an increase of 231 cases.

291,769 persons are female, an increase of 233 cases.

16,639 people are under the age of four, an increase of 24 cases.

30,215 people are 5-11, an increase of 58 cases.

52,618 people are 12 to 19 an increase of 37 cases.

222,374 people are from 20 to 39, an increase of 152 cases.

165,376 people are 40 to 59 an increase of 132 cases.

76,300 people are 60 to 79 an increase of 44 cases.

25,888 people are 80 years and older, an increase of 4 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of total COVID-19-related deaths by age:

Deaths reported at ages 19 and under: Six

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 98

Deaths reported between the ages of 40 and 59: 671

Deaths reported between the ages of 60 and 79: 3,181

Deaths reported in ages 80 and over: 5,814

The province notes that there may be a delay in reporting deaths and data

















Cases between students and staff in Ontario schools

Meanwhile,show government figures there are currently 773 out of 4,844 schools in Ontario with at least one COVID-19 case.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 173 new cases of COVID-19 in schools with 156 among students, 16 among staff and one was unspecified.

There are 1,556 active infections among both students and staff, a drop from 1,606 active cases reported on Tuesday.

Eight schools have been closed as a result of positive cases.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in long-term care homes in Ontario

According to the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care, 3,822 deaths were recorded among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which has increased by one death since the previous day. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 14 actual home explosions, which is less than three from the day before.

The ministry also indicated that there are currently 40 active cases among long-term care residents and 27 active cases among staff, with eight and less than 10, respectively, on the last day.

