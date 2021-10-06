Switch to green energy that accelerates post-Covid-19-News

The move towards green energy is seen with a significant acceleration across the UAE and the Middle East region, in line with global trends, as companies strengthen their commitment to tackling climate change, experts said at the Seventh Summit. World Economic Forum (WGES).

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, the event opened on Wednesday at the Dubai Exhibition Center at Expo 2020 Dubai. Together with the 23rd Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and the Dubai Solar Show, this year’s edition of WGES sees the participation of several global leaders and officials from different sectors of the green economy and sustainable development.

Philippe Diez, vice president, EMEA, Energy & Sustainability Services, Schneider Electric, said the post-Covid-19 focus on green technology has grown significantly, in line with calls for more action on climate change. “Brands are calculating and looking more and more at what they can do to reduce their carbon footprint, and renewables, in particular, have become a big part of their strategy. Simply put, interest in sustainability has resulted in a greater interest in renewable resources. ”

Schneider, as an international consultant to companies on wind and solar energy deals, has seen a steady acceleration in customer demand for renewable energy, he added. “Electricity will be a major source of energy for smart cities and the only way to make it sustainable is to look at green electricity solutions. Renewable energy will be the main source of electricity for electricity providers. “Energy and we see their contribution increase to about 50 percent by 2030. Not only is it good for the planet, but it is also economically viable.”

Alexandra Palt, chief corporate responsibility officer at L’Oreal, said it is very important that companies are seen as committed to sustainability. “Combating climate change is the only way forward for all of us. If we do not fight climate change and biodiversity loss, then we will not have societies and environments in which we can operate. Increasingly, societies as a whole are “We are aware of this need and it is important for us to respond to this expectation from our customers not only by engaging but also by taking action to combat the challenges facing the world.”

Fady Juez, managing director of Metito, also noted that the renewable energy industry has grown at an “extraordinary rate” over the past decade. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reported that more than 260 GW of renewable energy capacity was added globally in 2020, despite the ongoing pandemic and subsequent economic downturns. More than 80 percent of all new electricity added capacity was renewable, with the sun and wind accounting for 91 percent.

“As the energy sector transforms into a greener model, it has a spillover effect on the water and wastewater industry,” he said. “Due to the arid climate, population growth and industrialization, there is an ever-increasing demand for clean and safe water in the Middle East. To bridge this gap between supply and demand, salinization remains the solution of choice, and in “In the recent past, it has benefited from the diffusion effect. This is especially true given that the salting process is quite energetic, making the application of green technologies of great value.”

“As governments accelerate efforts to achieve water security – a critical part of many national visions, we are seeing more interest in hybrid projects where traditional and alternative energy sources are being used in salinization,” he added. “We are working on a number of projects throughout the Mena region to implement not only the most advanced technologies in the sector, but also combining this with renewable energy – especially solar. This guarantees the most innovative, sustainable and cost-effective solutions. “Effective for our customers and generally the most common value for all relevant actors. We expect the trend to adopt more environmentally friendly, renewable technologies and energy to continue beyond 2021, despite the evolution of the pandemic.”

[email protected]

Rohma Sadaqat I am a reporter and sub-editor at the business desk at Khaleej Times. I mainly cover and write articles on the retail, hospitality, travel and tourism sectors in the UAE. Originally from Lahore, I have lived in the UAE for over 20 years. I graduated with a BA in Mass Communication, with a focus on Journalism, and a dual minor in History and International Studies from the American University of Sharjah. If you see me out and on duty in Dubai, feel free to stop me, say hello, and we can chat about the latest kitty videos on YouTube.





