International News: The energy industry is in the spotlight





ARTICLES US Renewables: Investment Opportunities Continue in Unconventional Countries Christopher Gladbach | Seth B. Dauty In addition to some challenges, the market for renewable energy vendors is accelerating under the Biden administration, leading international investors to seek opportunities in non-traditional investments. Read more. US $ 2.3 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Elle Hayes | Dominique J. Torsiello | Carl J. Fleming | Ranajoy basu In March of this year, US President Joe Biden unveiled the US Work Plan, the first of a two-part infrastructure package to revive the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic and the second phase of President Bidens Build Build Better’s agenda. Read more. Recent Developments in the Renewable Markets of Southeast Asia Ignatius K. Hwang | Merrick White Despite the significant challenges, Southeast Asia is pulling all the stops to switch to renewable energy mainly in the coming years. Read more. Green Ammonia: At the Crossroads of Petrochemicals and Energy Transition John Bridge Parker A. Lee As the world seeks to move to a lower carbon economy, replacing traditional hydrocarbon-based fuels in the automotive, aviation and transportation industries will be important. Read more. Clean Energy employers are the New Goal for Organized Work Ellen M. Bronchetti | Ron Holland | Saniya Ahmed Employers in the clean energy sector need to be prepared to consider how changes in the U.S. work landscape are likely to affect their workforce. Read more. Competition Policy and the European Green Agreement: The Road to Clean Energy and Energy Efficiency Hendrik Viaene | David Henry | Karolien Van der Putten EU competition rules, in particular state aid, merger control and antitrust rules, are playing a key role in supporting the goals of the European Green Agreement. Read more. Still Not the End for Hydrocarbons Merrick White There has been significant activity in the Asian upstream market this year. Who is buying roasted oil fields, and why? Read more. English High Court Sanctions Restructuring of the DTEK Group Mark Fennessy | Sunay Radia | Alexander Andronicus The recent restructuring of the DTEK Group provides guidance on the position of the English High Courts on challenges to the international effectiveness of post-Brexit arrangement schemes and / or restructuring plans. Read more.

