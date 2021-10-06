Ontario reports 476 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

Ontario reported 476 new cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of 14 others with the disease on Wednesday.

Out of 448 cases with a known vaccination status:

294, or 66 percent, were unvaccinated.

13, or about three percent, had a single dose.

141, or 31 percent, had two doses.

The seven-day average of new daily cases dropped slightly to 574.

Meanwhile, additional deaths of four of which occurred “more than a month ago”, according to the Ministry of Health, and were included in today’s report due to “data laundering” brought the official number to 9,771.

Here are some key indicators and figures of the pandemic from daily provincial update :

Newly reported school-related cases: 173; 156 in students. About 773 schools, or 16.1 percent of the 4,844 publicly funded Ontario schools, currently have at least one confirmed case. Eight schools in the province have been closed due to COVID-19.

Patients in the ICU with COVID-related diseases:156, with 103 needing a ventilator to breathe. According to Ontario Critical Care Services, 13 young adult patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the ICU on Tuesday.

The tests were completed in the last 24 hours: 39,460.

Nationwide positivity rate: 1.7 percent

Active cases: 4,579, down about eight percent from Wednesday last week.

vaccination: 32,296 doses were administered by public health units on Tuesday. Just over 12,000 of them were the first shootings. About 81.7 percent of eligible Ontariansaged 12 years and older now have two doses of the vaccine.

2 weeks vaccine certificate

Today marks two weeks since Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine certification program, often called the vaccine passport, went into effect. The policy requires evidence of vaccination for access to restaurants and bars, as well as theaters, cinemas, gyms and casinos, among other non-essential locations.

The province said it is mainly aimed at avoiding the need for further closure of businesses. Health experts also hoped it would encourage persuasive residents who had chosen not to be vaccinated to go and get their vaccines.

Shortly after the government announced on September 1, demand for the first doses rose to unprecedented levels since the end of June, though it quickly fell again.

Then, when the policy went into effect on September 22, demand for the first doses rose again for a few days, albeit more moderately. The seven-day average of total doses administered daily, i.e., both the first and second doses saw successive increases from September 22 to September 28, after which it slowly began to decline.

On September 22, 79.4 percent of Ontarians had received two doses of the vaccine. Today, two weeks later, the figure stands at 81.7 percent, representing an average daily increase of about .16 percent in the total number of those who are fully vaccinated.

Health units tighten vaccination rules for indoor sports

Some Ontario health units are taking a tougher stance than the province on COVID-19 vaccination rules for youth sports.

Provincial vaccination test policy affecting gyms and other indoor facilities excludes persons under the age of 18 who are entering fitness facilities to participate in organized sports.

But health units covering Windsor-Essex County and the York Region have revoked that exception.

They say heavy breathing, close and prolonged contact, and crowded spaces during indoor sports increase the likelihood of transmitting COVID-19.

Medical officers covering seven northern Ontario health units are seeking vaccinations for coaches, officials and volunteers aged 12 and over in indoor sports.

The immunization rule does not apply to young participants, but the group of lead doctors says they will change it if deemed necessary.