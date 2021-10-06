International
The role of social media
Worldwide, statistics suggest that mental health has declined since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Are social media partly to blame?
On a global scale, social media can be a way for people to gather information, share ideas, and connect with others facing similar challenges. It can also be an effective platform to quickly transmit information during a national or global crisis.
This global reach is what has made social media a critical communication platform during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As government health organizations used it to share the latest findings on prevention and treatment, social media became more than a place to post recent holiday photos and became a pandemic-related information center.
Stay informed with live updates on the current outbreak of COVID-19 and visit our coronavirus center for more prevention and treatment tips.
But has the use of social media during the pandemic negatively affected mental health and well-being? Or has it had the opposite effect?
In this particular feature, Medical News Today looks at what research says about using social media and the COVID-19 pandemic to find out how it has affected mental health. We also spoke with two experts on this complex topic.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mental health conditions are on the rise. The data show that around
Moreover, suicide is the second leading cause of death in 1529-year-olds.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, a report published by
Further
In particular, Hispanic adults reported experiencing the highest level of psychosocial stress associated with food shortages and unsafe housing at the onset of the pandemic.
A research report published in Limits in Psychology suggests that there is a link between pandemic threats and widespread anxiety and concern among the public.
Scientists explain that an anxiety about personal safety and health during a widespread outbreak of the disease can help promote healthy behavior, including hand washing and social distancing.
However, in some people, anxiety can become overwhelming and cause harm.
The use of social media has been on the rise since its debut on 1995With As it has grown, more people have started using it as a news source. According to a Pew Research Center survey conducted between August 31 and September 7, 2020, approx 53% Adults in the US get their news from social media.
For example, a research review published in Online Medical Research Journal looked at social media posts before March 2019 and found that Twitter contained the most health misinformation mainly about tobacco products and drugs.
This health misinformation can lead to an increase in fear, anxiety and poor health choices.
According to one survey, efforts to reduce the spread of misinformation by checking facts and marking inaccurate posts can help reduce the impact of false information on some people.
Still, there is ongoing debate whether regulation of content on social media can increase distrust and promote more social media posts reflecting inaccurate information.
Because the COVID-19 pandemic appeared recently, scientists are just beginning to understand the role of social media in the mental health of users.
For example, using questionnaires, researchers in China interviewed
The results show a link between higher social media use and an increased risk of depression. Moreover, the authors suggest that exposure to negative reports and posts may contribute to the risk of depression in some people.
Moreover, according to a study that appears in the journal Globalization and Health, there is growing evidence that the endless sources of news reporting SARS-CoV-2 infection rates and COVID-19 death rates may affect the mental health of some individuals.
MNT foli me Lee Chambers, M.Sc., MBPs.S., founder of elemental, regarding the impact of social media on mental health during the pandemic.
Chambers said:
While we are all affected in different ways by social media consumption, the constant flow of negative information and misinformation over the last 18 months has spread fear; highlighting social and political issues has reduced optimism; and edited photos and toxic positive content leave no room to feel safe or to express negative emotions in a healthy way. In addition to the increased desire for metrics such as likes and comments in these challenging times, it is likely that social media has exacerbated mental health challenges.
He also explained that social media keeps people connected to friends and family, especially during social distancing with limited physical interactions. However, this increased use may have added to the anxiety and social challenges with perfectionism and comparison for some people.
Prof. Steven C. Hayes, Professor of the Psychology Foundation at the University of Nevada, Reno, who developed Relational Framework Theory AND Acceptance and Engagement Therapy, he said MNT: We know that there are toxic processes that produce special challenges for humans: exposure to physical and psychological pain; a comparison with others and judgment; confusion with self-judgment.
He further explained that [t]the tube predicts pathological outcomes if you are not able to step back to observe the process of feeling and thinking, orient yourself to what is current and what is really important to you, and decide your behavior after that.
And social media, he added, because of its exposure to comparison and judgment of pain, challenges us all immensely in ways that are heavier than ever in human history. Those processes have been toxic from the beginning, but exposure to those processes as a daily diet is new. [However], there are features within social media that have expanded human consciousness. And it gives us great opportunities.
As Prof. mentioned. Hayes, these opportunities may include increased mental health awareness and reduced stigma surrounding the mental health condition.
Research published in
This means that more people are expressing their emotions, positive and negative, and receiving support from others. As a result, the stigma surrounding mental health conditions may be declining.
Professor Hayes noted that the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in the idea that mental health conditions only affect certain individuals.
Everyone understands that mental strength and mental flexibility, that is, mental and behavioral health and social well-being, apply to all of us. It is not a matter of five; it is a matter of five out of five, and this is the permanent result of this year and a half [COVID-19]with
Prof. Steven C. Hayes
With new research suggesting that social media can affect the mental health of some users, some platforms are starting to start making positive changes.
For example, on September 14, 2021, the social media platform TIK Tok announced new features for its users to help secure resources for suicide prevention.
But can they do more?
According to the Chambers: Social media platforms have a key role to play in how their products affect the mental health and well-being of their users. There are many aspects to which this can be achieved. However, the challenge is that [using] most of them will reduce dependence, commitment and time spent. This often conflicts with the goals of the platform itself.
He suggests that social media platforms may consider improvements to build mental well-being protection, including:
- limiting the length of the news source
- changing the way notifications are prompted
- labeling of altered images
- introducing a stronger regulation and monitoring of content created to harm
- implementing suggestions for users to take a break
- signaling for evidence-based sources and support for posts that may be motivating
- providing clearer instructions and more ability for users to easily control sensitive content
According to Chambers, when it comes to [using] social media, such as moderation of time and content consumed and purpose play an important role in gaining benefits and reducing disadvantages.
He suggests having a digital sunset before retiring for the night can help keep anxiety from affecting sleep. Moreover, having a day without social media can positively affect mental well-being.
The ultimate goal is for us to become masters of social media, rather than social media becoming our masters.
Lee Chambers
Professor Hayes noted that although mental health affects everyone to some extent, this does not mean that all people should be in therapy.
Instead, he suggested that [w]everyone needs to learn how to be responsible for our mental and behavioral strength and flexibility. And to seek resources, as we do by strengthening our health and physical flexibility.
This will empower us to face a changing world that, yes, will involve regular exposure to pain, comparison and judgment, he added.
He noted that this exposure will also include the overwhelming reality of events around the world as they are happening.
We need to grow for this. And I see very hopeful signs that by using social media and technology and getting into the best that mental behavioral science can bring us, we can accelerate the natural process that happens to gain wisdom. This will allow you to be more open to your thoughts and feelings, more consciously focused on the present moment and connected to others, and more focused on your deepest human values. [It will also allow you] to create habits about them instead of creating habits about fear, judgment, and comparison.
Prof. Steven C. Hayes
For live updates on the latest developments regarding the new coronavirus and COVID-19, click herewith
Sources
2/ https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/how-has-social-media-affected-mental-health-during-the-pandemic
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]