International Festival, Month of Diversity and Risk Inclusion

Look at the bigger image





On September 24, those who joined the International Festival through a Zoom presentation hosted by the UAMS Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Division (DDEI) were welcomed with a video view in different cultures as colorful graphics and music took them all globin. As viewers navigated the continents, place names emerged from the map, also creating a vibrant geography lesson.

Then, a panel of employees representing three of the approximately 90 countries that make up the UAMS student and staff population shared abbreviated versions of their life stories, including how they started working at UAMS, in the process by highlighting unique aspects of Vietnamese, Korean and Chinese culture.

Odette Woods, who is DDEI senior director for diversity, equity and staff involvement, moderated the virtual event, which she said was designed to engage employees during a second year in which popular personal celebrations were suspended for due to persistent coronavirus pandemic. She said she looks forward to a return next year to the live event, in which employees representing different cultures, many in local costumes, set up stands in the ground floor hall of the UAMS Education II building offering cultural performances, international cuisine samples and demonstrations of local music and dance. This year, members of the campus community were invited to explore the world through a special DDEI International Fest website that included videos, games and articles.

The panel leader of the presenters during the virtual festival was Toan Bui, a curriculum development specialist in Clinical Nursing Informatics and the Department of Clinical Education. He said he and his family came to the United States in 1993 from Vietnam through Humanitarian Operation, a State Department relocation program for former Vietnamese political prisoners and their subordinates.

After struggling to survive in the forests and jungles of Vietnam, Father Buis was captured and imprisoned in 1975. He was released in 1982 and finally accepted into the relocation program in 1992.

Bui said the family first landed in Houston, Texas. After going through a lengthy process and relocating to Arkansas, they obtained U.S. citizenship in 2002.

He married in Arkansas in 2004, the same year he received his bachelor’s degree, which he pursued in 2009 with his master’s degree in education, both from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Ever since I started working at UAMS 20 years ago, he said, UAMS has become my second family.

Among the Vietnamese customs he shared are that faith is a long process, academics are honored and elders respected.

Next was Angie Choi, Ed.D., an assistant professor at UAMS College of Pharmacy, who was raised in America by her Korean parents.

Choi said her parents emigrated to the United States in 1971 when she was 3 years old after an aunt married an American citizen and sponsored her family. She said her parents were eager to come to America after the lack of economic opportunities in South Korea after the Korean War, as she demonstrated by displaying a 1960s photograph of a deserted shopping area in the now bustling capital of Seulit.

Choi said her parents transferred the family to Arkansas in 1977 and she attended McClellan High School, where, as she recalled, I was the only Asian in my school. At the time, there were not many Asians in Arkansas, and I experienced a lot of discrimination, she said.

Things improved when she attended Wellesley College, a private women’s liberal arts college in Wellesley, Massachusetts, and for the first time in my life was surrounded by Asians of any culture. It was a profound experience.

She studied abroad in Spain for a year, then moved to San Francisco, where she was again surrounded by Asian culture. She lived in California for 20 years, and during that time, she said, I became deeply spiritual and often traveled to India. She shared a photo of herself standing next to her spiritual advisor in the Himalayan lowlands.

In 2008, Choi said, she returned to Arkansas to help her elderly parents and began working at UAMS in 2009 at the College of Public Health. By that time, Arkansans had become more acceptable to Koreans, she said, referring to the current explosion of Korean culture and the Korean wave of pop music in America.

Viewers then heard from a third panelist, Ruofei Du, Ph.D., who has been an assistant professor in the UAMS Department of Biostatistics since last year.

Du, who came to the United States when he was about 30, showed viewers a map of Gansu Province in north-central China where he grew up. He shared some pictures of Gansu, showing paintings inside caves and colorful rocks in the Gobi Desert, noting, I see many similarities between Gansu and the state of New Mexico.

Du shared other photos, including those of a traditional Chinese New Year parade, where participants in colorful costumes walked on foot. He discussed the importance of noodles his favorite food, which his father recently taught him the elaborate process of actually producing.

One misconception many Americans have about China is to think that pandas live everywhere in the country, he said. But in reality, they only live in a few places in the country, and my hometown, Longnan, is not far from the panda’s hometown.

The end of UAMS Diversity and Inclusion Month was a virtual version of UAMS Jeopardy! on Sept. 30 to test participants’ knowledge of a variety of past and present topics focused on UAMS and Arkansas. The event was sponsored by DDEI and the UAMS Library.

The categories from which participants chose included First Universities, Local Arkansas, Prominent Women, College of Medicine, and UAMS Facts.

Andrea Hayes, a member of the Diversity and Inclusion Commitment Subcommittee who created and hosted UAMS Diversity and Inclusion Month events, moderated as participants competed to provide answers using the on-screen chat function.

In the process, participants learned (or in some cases recalled) that the UAMS was founded in 1879, that it had 535 beds, that its employees represented 73 of Arkansas 75 counties, and other historical facts, such as that of Mollie King, a professor of pathology, became the first full-time female member at UAMS in 1917.