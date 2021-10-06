Weydemann Bros. tops list of German films with international face | tidings





Falling into place, directorial debut of German actress Aylin Tezel, Damian John Harpers Fresh, with Dark star Louis Hoffman and mother-daughter drama by Sophia Boschs Milk Teeth are all on the new production list of Weydemann Bros., the German-made outfit after the local 2019 ticket hit System crash. Tezel is known for her recent shows at Germany: Welcome to Germany AND 7500with Falling into place is a love story she has also written and will play when shot in 2022. Berlin-based Port Au Prince distributor who was released System crash, is supporting the project. He also supports Harpers Fresh. Harpers Credits include In The Middle Of The River and Los Angeles. Jonas Weydemann and Jakob D Weydemann from Weydemann Bros are both from Hamburg and the company now has offices in Berlin, Cologne and their hometown. The company was in Filmiest Hamburg this week for the German premiere of Sabrina Sarabis Nr They with calves. The film premiered in Locarno in August, where star Saskia Rosendahl won the Best Actress award. The film is a drama set on a farm in the German countryside, where a young woman lives on a farm in a loveless relationship with her boyfriend. The second film of the society with the director Sarabi after 2019 Introduction. It will be released in Germany by the Filmwelt Verleihagentur in January 2022. is one of a handful of projects for which Weydemann is dealing with international sales rights and overseeing German release at home. Another is Sarah Blasskiewitzs, Precious Ivie, who recently won Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Lorna Ishema at the German Film Awards. We did not need [Previous Ivie] to make it big, but we found our audience, said Jonas Weydemann. Weydemann is also working with him System crash director Nora Fingscheidt on two new projects: previously announced How to pronounce dignity (job title), which he co-wrote by the director with Martin Behnke, about a war criminal who has taken on the identity of his brother. The director will also do an international project, in English, which Weydemann Bros. will co-produce.

