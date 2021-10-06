Southwest Florida International Airport begins construction of new terminal expansion project





FORT MYERS, Southwest Florida International Airport is undergoing some facelifts. A new terminal expansion project is officially underway and has been dubbed as ‘Phase 1 Terminal Expansion’. The $ 331 million project is focused on improving the efficiency of the airport. Passengers will also have far more opportunities when it comes to feeding their bellies. They will no longer be limited to a specific area as this new terminal will be expanded across multiple gateways. The expansion of the terminal will consolidate three of the existing security checkpoints into one. About 120,000 square feet of food and drink, as well as retail space will be added to the airport with the new expansion. They will even build a business lounge for those passengers who may want to do a little work on their travels. Ben Siegel, CEO of Lee County Port Authority tells Fox 4 News their mission is to enhance the customer and guest experience when they visit RSW. Not only will you have all the food and beverage stores that were available in the existing competitions, but you will also have a new variety of new dining and shopping concepts that will be available to you even before you enter the competition. , “said Siegel.” It’s going to be a whole new experience for all of our guests when they get there. The project is being funded with grants from the Florida Department of Transportation, Passenger Facilitation Tariffs (PFC), airport revenue vouchers, and Lee County Port Authority building funds. Once completed, more than 164,000 square feet of space will be remodeled. With such a large project and so many passengers, the constant changes can have an impact on anyone coming through the airport right now. But staff say they are ready for any potential challenge in the future. “When we were doing a project of this size and still planning to operate at 100% capacity, there would be challenges,” Siegel said. There are no questions about it. We would have a very proactive communication program, we would have people who would be available to definitely help our guests get where they need to go. Construction of the new terminal is expected to be completed within three years.

