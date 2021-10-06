The Tory conference bubble rises to applaud the prime ministers’ easy entertainment John Crace

Nso much a conference speech, more of an expanded Daily Telegraph column. One crashed in a hurry at the last minute. This was politics as easy fun, with every collision with the real world completely accidental. Lots of one or two, even moderately good jokes and sound bites for the TV, but nothing from any substance. Just a day like any other day in Boris Johnson’s life.

The lights went out and the Spandau Ballet played through the PA system. You are invincible, always believing that your gold is the melody of the narcissistic theme. No wonder Boris loves him. He is the man who should not try too hard. Even when the place feels like it is being torn apart around him, in his universe he can reconfigure it in his image as a resounding success. All you need to do is believe. If you do not like the world you are in and 4 million families wake up to 20 weeks a week, with universal credit, then it is probably your fault.

Moments later, the cabinet introduced in the new hall was doubled in size to accommodate ego Boriss and to remind his party that he is its Supreme Leader to be applauded politely. However, it was more than many of them had taken from their 10-minute games at the Small Tent earlier in the week. Then a short video of Boris entertaining and interacting with the grateful Little People before the prime minister took the stage.

Johnson raised his head and smiled. The center of the conferences was his kingdom. His bubble. He could say what he liked and no one would care. The audience just wanted to be hugged in his field. To experience his vision of an England where there was no queue for petrol, no food and no jobs, no inflation and no tax increases. Those things were all constructs of a media and Labor party obsessed with toppling the country.

And what a world it was. First, Johnson all but stated that Covid was over. It had been a difficult 18 months made more complicated for everyone by the insistence of the Workers to treat it as a major public health issue, but now it was almost too much as usual. Thanks to the vaccine he had personally developed, the UK was well ahead of other countries in returning to normalcy.

Then there was the social care problem, which he had solved simply by saying he had a plan to deal with it. Yes, it could involve higher taxes almost all of which would go to the NHS and not to social care, but he hoped things could only be resolved by eliminating some bureaucracy. It was so easy.

The gags came thick and fast. Funny stories with funny voices even with some Franglais cast. The old ones are the old ones. Diversionist tactics as Boris jumped from subject to subject, never allowing himself to be traced in detail in case anyone noticed the total absence of any substance or policy. He can impose his reality simply through the force of will. Because his story was more compelling, more comical, and, above all, less painful than the others.

He was creating an economy with high wages and low taxes. Like many of his colleagues, he is oblivious to the many people receiving a post-inflation wage cut and that his government has increased taxation to its highest level since the 1940s.

And he would finish the level. Whatever it was. She has had so many nonsensical definitions over the last few days at the Tory conference that it has been hard to keep up. Today it meant that people in Stoke Poges could calm down for any foreigner trying to transfer to their village because there would be a lot of homes and jobs for them in the north.

Above all, Boris was inclined to make sure that no reality interfered with his world vision. The workers were regarded as Islington party when he was the one who actually lived there before being evicted from the family home. The sale of beef in the US was the crme de la crme of trade deals. Build a burger. Groaning. Air transport to Kabul had been a great triumph.

Strangely, he imagines himself as a historian, but seems completely unaware that one of the purposes of history is to re-examine the past. So there was the obligatory click of a smart fight. We can not have people editing Wikipedia entries, he said. Forgetting easily he had failed to admit that he had six children until late.

The longer it went on, the more abrupt and lazy the speech became. It lasted a thankfully short 45 minutes, but it wasn’t even immediately clear that he was actually done as he seemed to have finished the middle of the sentence. Nobody cared. The audience cheered, no one more than the cabinet, each of whom was desperate not to be seen as the first to stop applauding.

It had been the classic Boris, complacent. He had not really tried it because he did not need it. He feels invincible. The Tories loved it because they always do. It makes them feel good about themselves. Consolation overeating on a diet of nostalgia and desire thinking. And unless nothing else the conference had been a strong reminder that they were not exactly spoiled for election in the search for alternative prime ministers.

But it had also been a speech that had ignored the lived experience of most people in the country. Queues, absences, broken feeling. A Brexit that did not really turn out as promised. Believers may have knelt to worship, but in fact his speech had been an act of contempt. Both for them and for everyone else. The speech may have bought Boris some breathing space, but not much else. Sooner or later something has to give. And then shit will hit the fan.