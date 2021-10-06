Ruby ready to help UB students discover the world – UB Now: News and images for UB faculty and staff





The travel mistake first hit Adam Rubin at the age of 11 when he spent six months in the South Pacific while accompanying his father on vacation. In the years that followed, he visited more than 70 countries around the world, including Japan, where he lived for 10 years. Now, Rubin – who started at UB in September as deputy assistant provost and director of education abroad – is ready to help students discover the world for themselves. “There are so many perceived or real barriers to studying abroad, and my goal is to help students overcome those barriers – and find a program that meets their needs,” he says. The first task for Rubin, who has 25 years of experience in the field of international education, is to start studying abroad and work again at UB after the pandemic has established the program for this fall and the entirety of the 2020-21 academic year. “There was a formal plan, to rebuild education abroad, which SUNY campuses merged and which was handed over to the governor’s office over the summer,” says Rubin. “We are still waiting for a response to that resumption plan, so technically, right now, things are still suspended.” He hopes a full addition of study abroad programs can be returned for the spring semester. “The pandemic is still here,” says Rubin. “We need to monitor the conditions and make sure we are doing our due diligence to keep students, faculty and staff as safe as possible. We also want to be transparent with students about the need for patience. and flexibility. ”

A native of Walla Walla, Wash., Rubin graduated from Whitman College, where his father was a professor of psychology. Instead of pursuing a career in his fields — economic and pre-medical — Rubin chose his love of international travel and left for Japan, where he had his first study experience abroad as a teenager. This time, he stayed for several years teaching in a high school as part of a teaching exchange program. Rubin returned to the US and earned a postgraduate degree in East Asian studies from Stanford University before returning to Japan. Inevitably, he started a job there on the Council for International Educational Exchange, a non-profit organization that operates study abroad programs for colleges and universities around the world. Rubin would spend the next 20 years in the organization, starting as program director in Tokyo before becoming executive director of program development and evaluation responsible for all nonprofit study programs abroad. “It gave me a really beautiful and wide view of the world and seeing destinations not only as a peg on the map, but as a new opportunity for students,” he says. Most recently, Rubin was director of Institutional Relations and Enrollment Management at the College of Global Studies at Arcadia University in suburban Philadelphia. At UB, approximately 500 to 600 students typically go abroad each year on academic programs, on credit, while another 200 to 300 travel abroad on non-credit programs, usually through individual schools and departments, says Rubin. In 2018-19, before the pandemic, UB students traveled abroad to about 50 different countries, from Jamaica to Japan, Ireland to India, Turkey to Tanzania. Rubin says the combination of his arrival and the pandemic pause is a natural opportunity to evaluate the university’s study program abroad — what works and what doesn’t. “My core goal is to position UB education abroad as inclusive, academically rewarding, culturally engaging and offering a variety of opportunities,” he says. “I also want to emphasize that I am eager to engage more with the faculty in developing new programs and student options.”

After all, Rubin wants to help more UB students have the opportunity to study abroad by addressing barriers – real and perceived. Rubin calls them three C. “The first is cost,” he says. Institutions acknowledge that college is expensive and are doing more to make it possible to study abroad financially by keeping fees low, reaching agreements with universities abroad and increasing scholarship money. The curriculum is the second hurdle for those who are concerned about course sequencing and graduation on time. There is also the reality that many academic disciplines are not represented in studies abroad. “In the past, studying abroad was usually to go abroad for a semester or year to study a foreign language,” says Rubin. “Now, the trend is not only towards shorter programs, but also towards programs that include credit practices, research and service teaching.” The third obstacle is culture. In many cases, this includes historically underrepresented students who have never considered traveling abroad because it has never been part of their culture. Rubin emphasizes the importance of ensuring UB study programs abroad are accessible and comprehensive. “Even if you are a first generation student, even if you have never traveled abroad, even if you do not come from a family with a lot of money, there are many different study opportunities on board for you,” he says. “The phrase I use a lot is,” meet the student where they are. “This is something we really need to do.” Rubin moved from Maine. He is an outdoor enthusiast and passionate photographer who loves tennis, football and downhill skiing. He has two children, Alex, who attends Georgetown University, and Amelie, a first-year student at Williamsville North High School. As for his next adventure, he can’t wait to explore New York West.

