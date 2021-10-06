International
Hoskin receives leadership award from International Economic Development Council | tidings
Chief Executive of NASHVILLE Cherokee Nation, Chuck Hoskin Jr. received the Leadership Award for Public Service from the International Economic Development Council.
The honor was presented at an introductory dinner, Monday, October 4, during the IEDC Annual Conference, held October 3-6, in Nashville.
On behalf of the IEDC Board of Directors and Honorary Awards Committee, congratulations to Chief Executive Officer Chuck Hoskin Jr., said IEDC 2021 Board Chairman and President and CEO of Invest Buffalo Niagara, Tom Kucharski. His outstanding achievements, hard work and dedicated service to the profession go beyond improving the quality of life for others.
The Public Service Leadership Award recognizes an elected official who has served as an advocate dedicated to economic development for at least 10 years in the public sector.
An award like this means I have had the good fortune to work with the best in economic development, Hoskin said in accepting the award. From our team at Cherokee Nation to great partners like the Tulsa Regional Chamber, the opportunities to increase the region’s economic vitality are numerous, and we are always ready to take advantage of these opportunities.
Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. began his 15-year public service as a member of the Cherokee National Council. Prior to his election as Chief Executive Officer, he served as Undersecretary of State under Chief Executive Officer Bill John Baker where he worked with him to provide funding for better health care for all Cherokees and to protect sovereignty, to raise the minimum wage and to preserve the Cherokee language and culture.
Chief Hoskin has been instrumental in many economic development projects that have benefited Cherokee Nation and Northeast Oklahoma through a partnership with Tulsas Future, a 20-county regional economic development partnership chaired by the Tulsa Regional Chamber. The partnership has benefited tribal citizens and provided more economic opportunities and increased capital investment within the reservation of nations.
Chief Hoskin sets the best example in economic development, said Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, which nominated Hoskin for the honor. He works in collaboration with communities and industry leaders. It ensures the success of transformation projects. And he represents his constituents as a leader and advocate. He is highly deserving of the IEDCs Leadership Award for Public Service.
In 2015, while serving as secretary of state, Hoskin worked on a team with Tulsas Future to attract a $ 180 million Macys fulfillment center to the region. Seeing an opportunity to create jobs for tribal citizens, Hoskin and Cherokee Nation executives worked with project partners to provide cash assistance and incentives to secure the fulfillment center. This successful project created 5,800 full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs and was the first of its kind to directly involve a tribe and create a plan for future assistance in development projects.
In 2019, Hoskin was elected to serve as chief of the Cherokee nation, the largest tribe in the country with more than 400,000 citizens. Since 2019, Hoskin has raised the minimum wage at Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation businesses and worked to improve housing for the elderly, repair and expand community buildings, expand on-the-job training programs, and save the Cherokee language. through various multi-million dollar initiatives.
A collaboration with the Tulsa Regional Chamber and Cherokee Nation Businesses brought Milos Tea to the area in 2019. Hoskin was hailed as the driving force behind Milo’s Tea decision to find in the region. The manufacturing and distribution center now resides in the Cherokee Extension Industrial Park, creating 60 new jobs in the first phase of hiring with plans to add more than 100 jobs over the next year.
Recently, Tulsa was in the race for a new Tesla plant, and although Tulsa did not win the project, they received publicity that attracted interest from Canoo, an American electric vehicle manufacturer. Canoo is building a $ 400 million factory to create 2,000 jobs in the heart of the Cherokee Nation at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor. Hoskin has played an integral role in strengthening relations with Canoo leadership. The Cherokee Nation is collaborating with Canoo and the MidAmerica Industrial Park on manpower development and training.
In recognition of the loyal partnership of the Cherokee Nations, the Tulsa Regional Chamber named the nation Regional Partner of the Year at our 2020 Annual Meeting, said Arthur Jackson, Senior Vice President of Economic Development for the Chamber. In addition to his leadership within Tulsas Future, Chief Hoskin serves on the chambers of directors of the Chambers, which will continue to provide sustained opportunities for dialogue and cooperation between the nation and the leadership of the Chamber in the coming months and years.
Hoskin is known as a strong business partner, leader, collaborator and advocate for economic development in the Tulsa region. Because of its commitment to supporting workforce development and economic growth, the International Economic Development Council is honored to present the 2021 Public Service Leadership Award to Chief Executive Chuck Hoskin Jr.
Sources
2/ https://www.tahlequahdailypress.com/news/hoskin-receives-leadership-award-from-international-economic-development-council/article_30631e4d-bac7-56ff-8104-edb36994f365.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]