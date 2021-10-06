Hoskin receives leadership award from International Economic Development Council | tidings

Chief Executive of NASHVILLE Cherokee Nation, Chuck Hoskin Jr. received the Leadership Award for Public Service from the International Economic Development Council.

The honor was presented at an introductory dinner, Monday, October 4, during the IEDC Annual Conference, held October 3-6, in Nashville.

On behalf of the IEDC Board of Directors and Honorary Awards Committee, congratulations to Chief Executive Officer Chuck Hoskin Jr., said IEDC 2021 Board Chairman and President and CEO of Invest Buffalo Niagara, Tom Kucharski. His outstanding achievements, hard work and dedicated service to the profession go beyond improving the quality of life for others.

The Public Service Leadership Award recognizes an elected official who has served as an advocate dedicated to economic development for at least 10 years in the public sector.

An award like this means I have had the good fortune to work with the best in economic development, Hoskin said in accepting the award. From our team at Cherokee Nation to great partners like the Tulsa Regional Chamber, the opportunities to increase the region’s economic vitality are numerous, and we are always ready to take advantage of these opportunities.

Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. began his 15-year public service as a member of the Cherokee National Council. Prior to his election as Chief Executive Officer, he served as Undersecretary of State under Chief Executive Officer Bill John Baker where he worked with him to provide funding for better health care for all Cherokees and to protect sovereignty, to raise the minimum wage and to preserve the Cherokee language and culture.

Chief Hoskin has been instrumental in many economic development projects that have benefited Cherokee Nation and Northeast Oklahoma through a partnership with Tulsas Future, a 20-county regional economic development partnership chaired by the Tulsa Regional Chamber. The partnership has benefited tribal citizens and provided more economic opportunities and increased capital investment within the reservation of nations.

Chief Hoskin sets the best example in economic development, said Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, which nominated Hoskin for the honor. He works in collaboration with communities and industry leaders. It ensures the success of transformation projects. And he represents his constituents as a leader and advocate. He is highly deserving of the IEDCs Leadership Award for Public Service.

In 2015, while serving as secretary of state, Hoskin worked on a team with Tulsas Future to attract a $ 180 million Macys fulfillment center to the region. Seeing an opportunity to create jobs for tribal citizens, Hoskin and Cherokee Nation executives worked with project partners to provide cash assistance and incentives to secure the fulfillment center. This successful project created 5,800 full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs and was the first of its kind to directly involve a tribe and create a plan for future assistance in development projects.

In 2019, Hoskin was elected to serve as chief of the Cherokee nation, the largest tribe in the country with more than 400,000 citizens. Since 2019, Hoskin has raised the minimum wage at Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation businesses and worked to improve housing for the elderly, repair and expand community buildings, expand on-the-job training programs, and save the Cherokee language. through various multi-million dollar initiatives.

A collaboration with the Tulsa Regional Chamber and Cherokee Nation Businesses brought Milos Tea to the area in 2019. Hoskin was hailed as the driving force behind Milo’s Tea decision to find in the region. The manufacturing and distribution center now resides in the Cherokee Extension Industrial Park, creating 60 new jobs in the first phase of hiring with plans to add more than 100 jobs over the next year.

Recently, Tulsa was in the race for a new Tesla plant, and although Tulsa did not win the project, they received publicity that attracted interest from Canoo, an American electric vehicle manufacturer. Canoo is building a $ 400 million factory to create 2,000 jobs in the heart of the Cherokee Nation at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor. Hoskin has played an integral role in strengthening relations with Canoo leadership. The Cherokee Nation is collaborating with Canoo and the MidAmerica Industrial Park on manpower development and training.

In recognition of the loyal partnership of the Cherokee Nations, the Tulsa Regional Chamber named the nation Regional Partner of the Year at our 2020 Annual Meeting, said Arthur Jackson, Senior Vice President of Economic Development for the Chamber. In addition to his leadership within Tulsas Future, Chief Hoskin serves on the chambers of directors of the Chambers, which will continue to provide sustained opportunities for dialogue and cooperation between the nation and the leadership of the Chamber in the coming months and years.

Hoskin is known as a strong business partner, leader, collaborator and advocate for economic development in the Tulsa region. Because of its commitment to supporting workforce development and economic growth, the International Economic Development Council is honored to present the 2021 Public Service Leadership Award to Chief Executive Chuck Hoskin Jr.