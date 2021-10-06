The WHO recommends the widespread use of the world’s first malaria vaccine

The The World Health Organization, acting on a recommendation from its scientific advisers, announced on Wednesday that it would widely issue a vaccine needed for malaria, saying the pilot test had shown it was safe and could be placed effectively in remote and rural environments.

The decision, which was announced by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, marks a milestone in the fight against malaria, for which there are no other vaccines. The disease killed approximately 400,000 people in 2019 last year, for which statistics are available mainly in sub-Saharan Africa. The biggest fee is for young children; about 279,000 children under the age of 5 died of malaria in 2019.

As some of you may know, I started my career as a malaria researcher, and I longed for the day when we would have an effective vaccine against this ancient and terrible disease, Tedros said at a news conference in Geneva. Today is that day, a historic day.

advertisement

He said he believed the first vaccine for a human parasite would save tens of thousands of lives.





The vaccine, known as RTS, S and developed by GSK, is given in four doses. The complexity of giving a four-dose regimen in low-resource environments had raised concerns about how useful the vaccine might be in the real world. For that reason, WHO vaccine advisors previously recommended that the vaccine be used first in a pilot program. That program began in 2019, with Ghana, Kenya and Malawi introducing the vaccine.

advertisement

All three countries gave the first three vaccine injections at monthly intervals starting at 5 or 6 months of age, with the last given 18 months or more after the first around the baby’s second birthday. While initial doses are given at the time the other vaccines are administered, the latter is not. There were fears that in remote and rural settings, parents might not return their children for a final dose of the vaccine, limiting the usefulness of the vaccines.

Another fear was that parents might assume that the vaccine, which offers only partial protection, was more potent than it actually is and as a result, may abandon other malaria prevention measures, such as sleeping children. under a treated bed net.

Tedros said the pilot program confirmed that the vaccine could be effectively delivered through children’s health clinics and that community demand for the vaccine is strong. More than 800,000 children have already received the vaccine.

At a press conference with Tedros, Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, said the recommendation offers a glimmer of hope for the continent.

It will be up to the member states to implement it.

Clinical trials of RTS, S suggested where used, the vaccine reduces the risk of hospital admission for severe malaria, a development that carries a high risk of death by 30%. The pilot program confirmed that effectiveness on the ground, said Pedro Alonso, director of the WHO Global Malaria Program.

The vaccine development took 30 years of work including GSK and a network of African research centers with support from the Seattle-based global non-governmental health agency, PATH, as well as funding for late-stage vaccine development from the Bill Foundation and Melinda Gates Me

It has come a long way and it is extremely exciting to finally be able to say that RTS, will soon be available along with other malaria interventions for more children across Africa, said Ashley Birkett, head of the development of malaria vaccines for PATH, via email to STAT.