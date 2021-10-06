



NEW YORK, October 6, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Sotheby’s International Realty today announced that Madison Estates has joined the network and will now operate as Sotheby’s International Realty Madison Estates. The increase comes at a time when the city is seeing a resurgence of interest and significant significant closed sales growth. The company has been in business for nearly 70 years, and this will mark the fourth affiliated brand office in the district. Madison Estates Sotheby’s International Realty is owned and operated by Gerard Long AND Joseph Baglio who bring 50 years of collective experience to the company. The office is headquartered in The Brooklyn South Shore neighborhood and will serve the surrounding area. “The Brooklyn “The real estate market continues to appeal to a large variety of buyers,” he said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby’s International Realty. “The market is seeing significant growth in the luxury sector and continues to appeal to international buyers and young professionals from the technology and financial industries. Our recent membership with Madison Estates Sotheby’s International Realty further strengthens our confidence in one of the most “Great in the world to own real estate. We look forward to supporting Gerard, Joseph and their team.” “Brooklyn is a union of residents from all cultural backgrounds, “Longo and Baglio said.” We believe this is what makes this neighborhood so strong and unique. It offers buyers the perfect mix of an urban and suburban lifestyle that is rich in culture, nightlife, restaurants and more. Through our connection to Sotheby’s International Realty, we will have the tools and support we need to further expand our business to enter the South Shore Brooklyn market. Brand compliance will give our agents a huge advantage by allowing them to expand their current footprint with global recognition. “ Madison Estates Sotheby’s International Realty owns nearly 50 professional real estate agents and has strong links with the community supporting a range of charitable endeavors with a strong focus on advocating for youth initiatives. Sotheby’s International Realty® network currently has more than 24,000 independent sales associates located in approximately 1,000 offices in 75 countries and territories worldwide. Madison Estates Sotheby’s International Realty listings are traded on sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral and enhanced exposure opportunities created by this resource, the firm’s agents and customers will benefit from an association with Sotheby’s auction house and worldwide Sotheby’s International Real Estate marketing programs. Each office is owned and operated independently. Sotheby’s International Real Estate Sotheby’s International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for Sotheby’s auction house smart clients. Today, the company’s global footprint includes approximately 1,000 offices located in 75 countries and territories worldwide, including 45 company-owned brokerage offices in major metropolitan markets and resorts. IN February 2004, Realogy entered into a long – term strategic alliance with Sotheby ‘s, the auction house operator. The agreement provided for the licensing of Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system consists of a subsidiary network, where each office is owned and operated independently. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a range of operational resources, marketing, recruitment, education and business development. Members and agents also benefit from an association with Sotheby’s esteemed auction house, founded in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.comwith The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company-owned brokers are operated by Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. Both units are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchise and real estate intermediation, relocation and settlement service providers. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunities Act. CONTACT Melissa bed 973-407-6142 [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sothebys-international-realty-expands-presence-in-brooklyn-301394272.html BURIMI Sotheby’s International Realty

