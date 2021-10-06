Amitava Kumar in “A Time Out of Time”, Facebook, Trump

In the shelf A time out of this time By Amitava Kumar

Knopf: 272 pages, $ 27

The new novel by Amitava Kumars, A time out of this time, often feels like something other than a novel. The narrator, Satya, is a professor and writer very similar to Kumar, though we fail to read his the new novel, Enemies of the People, based on many untrue stories that surround us and threaten to destroy us.

The Kumars book does not fully fit into the thriving category of autofiction, in which authors including Olivia Laing, Jenny Offill, Rachel Cusk and Karl Ove Knausgaard transfer their lives and often their names into autobiographical fictions.

Not only does Kumar distinguish his protagonist by a fictional name and fictional novels, but he largely abandons the plot, spending more time merging journalism into his work. Time is filled with his thoughts on where fiction fits into our bold new world of truth and falsehood. I use what is called real life to create my fiction, he says. How does it differ from fake news?

Kumar, 58, came from India in the 1980s as a student; he is the author of more than a dozen books, fiction and nonfiction, including the novel The Immigrant, Montana, and an English professor at Vassar College.

There is a trick to the traditional novel, says Kumar. So I share with the reader that there is art in this handicraft and vice versa. I was trying to make my writing as fresh as blood on a bandage.

Satya is fictional, but thinks of real events, from Donald Trump’s lies to the assassinations in India. He also often cites experiments he learned about from his wife, a psychologist.

My editor said, I want to meet your wife, says Kumar laughing. But that is not true. I am married but not to Van.

When Satya refers to Barack Obama quoting Ernest Hemingway and the importance of writing a true sentence, she is sincere and false. Kumar also slips during our video interview, saying: “I’m sorry, the narrator before admitting that the line separating them can feel good in points.

One similarity between Kumar and Satya is clear: They agree that a novel is better than news. He spoke to The Times about technology, Trump and the truth; our conversation has been edited.

Lies and gossip, what you call bad fabrications by governments, are gaining more traction through social media. How responsible is, say, Facebook, for spreading these lies and their consequences?

I cite a study that says that whenever there is a downtime and Facebook is not available, there is a lower chance of unrest. And WhatsApp is a Facebook owned company and false rumors and political lies are spreading so fast using WhatsApp in India. It’s the main supplier of fake news.

I think we need to hold these corporations accountable. Why there has not been a systematic questioning of the norms that have determined that this app can become a channel for murder, precisely the technology that allows me to see and talk to you can now be responsible for us being killed.

Is it just technology or is it also human nature?

Social media makes things worse, but human nature is worse than social media. [Another cited study found] that worlds spread false news at the same rate as true news, but human beings spread false news six times faster than true news. It is stunning. An MIT researcher wrote to me to explain, Fake news is new. I like it, man, that word is about what I do.

Much of your book tells true or at least true incidents of ethnic or religious violence and government lies. The studies you cite are also real. Why did you think you needed to mix journalism and fiction to understand the truth?

I read an Olivia Laing novel called Crudo. While someone is getting married a character looks at his phone and says, Steve Bannon has resigned. I thought, here is where the world was living. There is a massive information attack, the world is coming to you so fast and in so crazy ways that I have to think about how we seek some kind of order in this chaos.

I hope my book inspires people to ask, what is fiction? and Why are not your lies and propaganda fiction, but this book is fiction?

Your narrator tells the reader, I can not change my mind. If you can not change people’s minds, why write?

No, I can not change your mind, but I want you to know that there is a book. The names and stories of the dead are here. Each of those stories is true and they are written and will not be forgotten. Writing allows me to keep a log that brings order to this extraordinary chaos and allows us to remember, because its attention does not just include the memory that is erased by a constant flood of information. Writing becomes a way for me to slow down the world.

Why is it important to slow things down?

I forget the name of the person who was killed three days ago because I only remember the name of the person who was killed yesterday, and I will forget this boys name because there will be another murder tomorrow. My book becomes a way of remembering.

Can a novel at least help readers understand their prejudices? Or people who do not want to open their minds are not reading a novel like this anyway?

I quote an experiment in the book [in which] older people who have been given plants to care for have done better and lived longer than those who have been given plants, but have told servants that they will take care of them. It has to do with being engaged or passive.

If people were to write a diary every day while reading this book, would the quality of their engagement change? Would we have slowed things down as much as they thought? And if they did this instead of passively watching the fake news? In the spirit of the book, I think it would work.

Tell me a real sentence.

[Laughs.] At the end of the book, I wrote, Many lives are left on a man who is killed before telling the story of a man lynched in India. The first anniversary of a lynching was approaching and I thought Id would write something about it, just to remind people of what happened.

The most depressing thing for me is watching these videos of Black men being killed by the police or in India lynching people who are said to have eaten beef.

The sentence refers to the human being erased at that moment.