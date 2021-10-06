Economically illiterate: Tory’s conference speech gets cold reception | business

Business executives slammed Boris Johnson for the lack of a coherent economic plan after he delivered a reinforcing conference speech that barely mentioned the supply chain crisis.

The address was condemned as bombastic but empty and economically illiterate by the Adam Smith Institute free market, while the conservative group Bright Blue issued a stern warning.

The public will soon get tired of Boriss’s joke if the government does not catch the growing crises: rising prices, rising taxes, lack of fuel, lack of manpower. There was nothing new in this speech, no vision or new inspirational policy, said its chief executive, Ryan Shorthouse.

The Prime Minister closed the conservative conference in Manchester with an optimistic, campaign-style speech, jokingly intertwined and delivered from a specially created stage in a crowded hall of party believers.

He failed to mention supply shortages, fuel queues or the 20-week universal credit cut that went into effect Wednesday for more than 5 million households, the largest overnight benefit cut ever.

Instead, the prime minister laid out an optimistic vision for a high-wage, high-skilled economy, promising to unleash the unique spirit of the British people.

He dismissed the current stresses and strains as side effects of economic recovery and said firms could no longer use immigration as an excuse for failing to invest in the people, skills and equipment, equipment, machinery they need to get the job done. their Me

The speech was enthusiastically received by conservative activists, the first of whom had stood in line at the scene since around 6.30am. But it was heavily attacked by business groups, unions and think tanks across the political spectrum as a failure to address the economic challenges facing the UK.

Tony Danker, CEO of CBI, which represents 190,000 businesses in the UK or about a third of the private sector workforce, Johnson said had presented a convincing vision of an economy with high wages and high skills. But he warned: The ambition for wages without action on investment and productivity is ultimately just a path to higher prices. He added that the economy is in a fragile moment and urged the government to work more closely with business.

Business leaders also opposed the prime minister and his cabinet’s suggestions that they were unprepared for Brexit and demanded uncontrolled immigration. The next chief, Simon Wolfson, a prominent Brexiter, said before the speech that there was real panic and despair in the hospitality and home care sectors due to staff shortages.

The unions criticized the speech. Frances OGrady, TUC general secretary, said: If Boris Johnson were serious about raising Britain, he would not cut universal credit amid a cost-of-living crisis. The prime minister is not in a position to lecture people on wages when he holds the salaries of millions of key public sector employees. The head of the travel industry union, Manuel Cortes, said it was nothing but hot air.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey called the speech the most untouched appearance of a prime minister in decades, and said the conference could take place in a parallel universe.

Johnson praised the private enterprise in his speech, claiming it was capitalism that ensured we had a vaccine in less than a year, and promised to encourage wealth makers.

But some business groups have been shaken by the government by appearing to blame companies for what Johnson called the broken model of low wages and low investment.

The prime minister in the past has been extremely offensive to the concerns of business groups, he reportedly said during the turbulent Brexit negotiations in 2018: Fuck business.

Mike Cherry, president of the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “It is a relief to hear the Prime Minister speak positively about the business community. But it is equally extraordinary to hear the benefits of a low-tax economy, when the government has just signed an increase in national insurance contributions, which we estimate will cost at least 50,000 jobs.

On the sidelines of the conference, some senior Conservatives expressed concern about governments failing to anticipate the lack of HGV driver that led to the army withdrawing to supply gasoline and warned that Johnson should work to restore business relations.

A minister told the Guardian that voters had so far been stoic about fuel shortages, but if the situation was not brought under control within a week, they would lose patience.

Other Tory are concerned that rising national security contributions have damaged the Conservatives’ reputation as a low-tax party.

Steve Baker, a prominent pro-Brexit MP, said: The speech was Boris of good quality. We all enjoyed it. But in the end we should feel like we are part of a conservative government that is lowering taxes and raising the standard of living.

Shevaun Haviland, general manager of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “There is a lot in the prime ministers’ ambition for the future of the UK which should be rightly applauded, but what businesses urgently need are answers to the problems with which are facing here and now Firms are facing a cumulative crisis in business conditions as supply chains are squeezed, prices rise, taxes rise and labor shortages reach new heights.

Supporting MP Tom Tugendhat said he was concerned about the risks of runaway inflation. “The pay rise is fantastic and the prime minister is absolutely right about that, but you have to make sure you keep prices under control,” he said.

I’ve talked to very high-rise bankers in recent days, and they say inflation per household is going for the poorest members of our community at 10-15% because energy costs are such a high part of their budget.

Howard Davies, chairman of the NatWest Group and former chairman of the Financial Services Authority, told BBCs Today that paying more people without increasing productivity would only raise inflation.

Achieving productivity benefits required more investment, he said, but the UK had invested less than any other European country except Greece in the past five years due to business uncertainty about its new trade relationship with the EU.