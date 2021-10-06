Canada to request the vaccine against travelers starting October 30th

All commercial air travelers in Canada, intercity commuter trains and cruise ship passengers will be required to submit proof of vaccination starting October 30.

As of Wednesday, more than 72% of Canada’s population was fully vaccinated according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.

The U.S. land border will remain closed to Canadian tourists until at least October 21st.

Starting October 30, the Canadian government will require all passengers and air passengers on intercontinental trains be vaccinated against COVID-19

New policy, was first announced in August, will affect all commercial air passengers, inter-provincial train passengers and cruise ship passengers. The government is also asking employers in the federally regulated air, rail and shipping sectors to establish vaccine mandates by October 30th.

The vaccine requirement does not apply to travelers under 12 years of age. A short transition period will allow passengers who are in the process of being vaccinated to board the board if they can show a molecular test within 72 hours of travel, but only until November 30th.

“If you have not yet taken your shots, but want to travel this winter, let us be clear. There will be only a few extremely narrow exceptions as a valid medical condition,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference Wednesday. “For the vast majority of people, the rules are very simple to travel: you need to be vaccinated.”

Trudeau said the new travel measures would be “some of the strongest in the world”.

“When it comes to keeping you and your family safe, when it comes to avoiding blockages for everyone, this is not the time for half measures,” he said.

Currently, air travelers entering Canada are required to show evidence of COVID-19 negative PCR test results obtained within 72 hours of their scheduled launch. Travelers without air vaccination must take another COVID-19 test upon arrival in Canada and at the end of a 14-day mandate quarantine upon arrival.

Air Canada, Canada’s largest domestic and international carrier, issued a statement in support of the new measures in August, announcing it would work with the government and its unions to implement the new policy.

“While Air Canada expects further details regarding today’s announcement of mandatory vaccinations, it is a welcome step forward in ongoing measures to protect the health and safety of airline employees, customers and all Canadians,” the statement said. statement.

Who is affected by the vaccine mandate in Canada?

The new travel policy applies to:

Passengers for domestic, cross-border or international flights departing from Canadian airports

Passengers on the VIA Rail and Rocky Mountaineer trains

Passengers on non-essential passenger ships, such as cruise ships, on journeys of at least 24 hours

What if travelers do not respect?

Travelers who falsify information or family to reconcile will face large fines.

Airline passengers or employees can be fined up to $ 5,000 for violations, and cruise ship employees or passengers can be fined up to $ 250,000 per day for failing to provide evidence of vaccination.

How can travelers show evidence of vaccination?

The Canadian government is developing a pan-Canadian evidence of vaccination for international travel. The document will be available in digital format and should make vaccination proof “easy and fast” for travelers, according to the Canadian government.

“Vaccination is one of the most effective ways to combat COVID-19 and the Government of Canada will continue to take action to vaccinate as many Canadians as possible,” the Canadian government website said.

Trudeau said Wednesday that a vaccine passport would be ready “in the coming weeks”.

