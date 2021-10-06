Who is Ajay Mishra, Union MoS at the center of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident?





The Union State Minister for the House Ajay Mishra (Teni), who is at the center of the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, was recently included in the Union Cabinet.

Mishra, the only Brahmin face from Uttar Pradesh to find a seat in the Cabinet during the reshuffle exercise, is a two-term MP from Lakhimpur Kheri. Mishra’s entry into the crucial Interior Ministry came at a time when every party is fighting for Brahmin voting ahead of UP polls, with the BJP battling particularly allegations of anti-Brahmin bias in the state. Newspaper | Click to get the best explanations of the day in your inbox Born in Lakhimpur Kheri on September 25, 1960, Mishra was educated at Christ Church College and DAV College, Kanpur. He has a BSc and LLB degree. Mishra became an MP for the first time in 2014, winning by 1 million votes over his closest BSP rival. In the Lok Sabha 2019 elections, he doubled his victory, to over 2 million votes, against a SP candidate. Party leaders told The Indian Express earlier that Mishra was an office holder in the BJPs Lakhimpur Kheri unit, before winning as an MPU from the Nighasan Assembly segment of the Lakhimpur Kheri constituency in 2012. Since 2014 when he was elected for his first term as an MP, Mishra has been a member of several parliamentary committees, including the Standing Committee on Rural Development, the Consultative Committee, the Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship, the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language , Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution, Advisory Committee, Ministry of Food Processing Industries. On Sunday, four farmers were among eight people killed in Lakhimpur Kheri after a convoy of three SUVs, including one owned by Mishra, hit a group of farm protesters that led to a collision. Farm executives claimed that Ajay Mishras Ashish’s son was driving one of the SUVs. On Monday, police registered a FIR with murder charges against Ashish. Mishra has said this his son was not present at the scene at the time of the incident. Speaking in defense of his sons, the MoH had said earlier, We are not aware of how the incident happened. Based on the information and videos, it is seen that the driver was killed after getting out of the car. If it was my son, he would have died. It is impossible to get out of a place where a car crashed into a crowd of thousands. For the first time since the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, Mishra attended the office at the North Block Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday. He also met with Interior Minister Amit Shah for about 40 minutes and discussed the situation arising from Sunday’s incident and possible ways to deal with it, sources said. While in his office, he was mostly accompanied by his personal secretary and interacted with his staff. He did not hold any official meetings, an interior ministry official told The Indian Express. JOIN NOW: Explained Telegram Channel Express Meanwhile, a media invitation to an event, scheduled for Thursday, in which Mishra was the main guest and was to deliver a speech, has been canceled. A media officer for the Police Research and Development Bureau told PTI that the program was being left on hold and the invitation could be treated as canceled. The event is related to the 7th two-day national conference of heads of prisons of all states and territories of the Union. (Introduced by ENS)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/who-is-ajay-mishra-union-mos-lakhimpur-kheri-7555981/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos