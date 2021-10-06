Trudeau sets the deadline for broad-based vaccine mandates in Canada





Canada will make vaccination mandatory from next Tuesday for air and rail passengers, and from October 29 for federal government employees, including members of the Royal Canadian Army and Police, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday. “We have covered a lot of ground against Covid-19,” Mr. Trudeau told a news conference in the capital, Ottawa. But our war is not over. Public servants who are still unvaccinated and have no verified medical exemption will be placed on unpaid leave from November 15, he said. The federal government estimates that more than 80 percent of the 300,450 civilian employees, more than 240,000 people are already fully vaccinated. The Army has about 95,000 regular and reserve members, and the Canadian Mounted Police has about 19,00 officers. It’s very simple, Mr Trudeau said of the possibility that a large number of government employees will miss the November 15 deadline. If you want to continue working for Canada Public Service, you must be fully vaccinated.

The requirement does not apply to employees of the provincial and local governments of Canada. Canada is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world among people aged 12 and over, almost 81 percent are fully vaccinated, and nearly 87 percent are at least partially vaccinated. From the age of 12, anyone can get the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, and those aged 18 and over are also eligible for the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. However, the country is going through a fourth wave of the virus, with hotspots in some western areas: Alberta, where all coronavirus restrictions were lifted in June; Saskatchewan; and very sparsely populated Northwest Territories.

Mr Trudeau, a liberal, first announced the plan to order vaccination in August, providing little detail. Most polls show overwhelming support among Canadians for compulsory vaccination. But prime ministers call early elections shortly afterwards in what turned out to be a vain hope that high approval ratings for his pandemic performance would give him the majority of votes in the House of Commons he was denied in 2019 that hindered implementation of the mandate. During that election campaign, Erin OToole, the Conservative leader, also opposed compulsory vaccination for his party candidates.

Mr Trudeau confirmed at a news conference on Wednesday that the travel vaccine mandate would apply to members of Parliament. Vaccination rules for the House of Commons should be set by Parliament, not the government, but Mr. Trudeau has ordered his Liberal members to be vaccinated. Some unions have challenged mandatory vaccination regulations introduced by other levels of government. Previous court rulings on other pandemic measures, however, suggest that such rules will be difficult to overturn.

