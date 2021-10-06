The first malaria vaccine could be thrown into the billions as World Health Organization experts approve | World News

The first malaria vaccine could be thrown at billions of people after top World Health Organization (WHO) top advisers gave it the green light.

Experts at the WHO Immunization and Malaria Advisory Bodies concluded that the Mosquirix vaccine could save tens of thousands of lives each year.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said he had started his career as a malaria researcher and had “a great desire for the day when we would have an effective vaccine against this ancient and terrible disease” “.

He said: “Today is that day. A historic day. Today the WHO is recommending the widespread use of the world’s first malaria vaccine.

The malaria vaccine is already saving the lives of African children



“This long-awaited malaria vaccine is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control. Using this vaccine in addition to existing malaria prevention tools could save tens of thousands of new lives each year.”

The vaccine is now expected to take over from the WHO itself, and funding for millions of doses will be considered by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which ensures low-income countries have access to life-saving blows.

Meanwhile, Gavi, along with the global health agency Unitaid and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, welcomed the WHO recommendation, adding that it “marks a historic milestone in our fight against malaria”.

The decision of the Strategic Advisory Group on Immunization Experts and the Malaria Policy Advisory Group to support the widespread deployment follows a pilot in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi.

More than 800,000 children in the three countries have been given at least one dose of the vaccine since 2019 as part of a normal childhood immunization program

Bed nets have been the main method of disease prevention, so far



Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, said: “Today’s recommendation offers a glimmer of hope for the continent.

“We expect many African children to be protected from malaria and grow into healthy and productive adults.”

The real-world shock test showed that it prevented 30% of severe malaria cases even in areas with high intake of other measures, such as insecticide-impregnated bed nets.

She was also shown to be safe, with high acceptance by families.

Malaria resulted in 409,000 deaths in 2019, the vast majority of them in sub-Saharan Africa.

The disease kills a child every two minutes.

Mosquirix acts against Plasmodium falciparum, which is carried by the Anopheles mosquito and is the deadliest of all malaria parasites.

Developing a vaccine has proven to be a major challenge because the parasite is much more complex than a virus or bacterium.

The vaccine fills the immune system to fight the malaria parasite the moment it is injected into the bloodstream from a mosquito bite.

It prevents the parasite from infecting the liver cells where it would normally mature and multiply before causing potentially deadly disease.

The effectiveness of the vaccine is low compared to strokes for other diseases, but malaria takes so many lives that the WHO believes it will still prevent tens of thousands of deaths each year.

Professor Dyann Wirth, chair of the WHO Malaria Policy Advisory Group, said: “This is the first vaccine ever for a human parasite and shows that a vaccine is possible for this challenging infection.

“As the ongoing threats to our existing tools, drug-resistant parasites and insecticide-resistant mosquitoes, innovation is needed not only to create new tools, but to better adapt our current tools to achieve maximum impact.

“The malaria parasite is a formidable enemy and while we are excited by this latest development, major battles remain.”

Bed nets have been the main means of preventing malaria so far, with deaths falling by 60% in the first 15 years of this century as they became widespread.

But progress has stalled with less than half of all African families having enough nets for the whole family.

The pilot study of the vaccine showed that it was given to two-thirds of children without a net, adding another layer of protection.

Currently, the disease kills a child every two minutes



More effective vaccines are in development, including one of the same Oxford University team behind the AstraZeneca COVID strike.

A trial of several hundred children released earlier this year showed it prevented 77% of cases, making it even more effective than Mosquirix shooting.

A larger third-phase study involving 5,000 children is now being planned.