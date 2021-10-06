E 2019 National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition that six Institute for Climate Change explorers participated in group three Guinness World Recordswith

Three records presented in the latest edition of the Guinness Book of Records:

  • Highest altitude Ice core obtained: 8,020 meters (26,312 feet), extracted from the gulf of South Kol. The complex operation involved a team of more than 30 scientists and Sherpas using a specially modified training system.
  • Microplastics at the highest altitude found on earth: some polymer fibers most likely from coatings or tents found at 8,440 meters (27,690 feet). The density was 12 fibers per liter of snow.
  • Weather station at highest altitude on land: installed on Balcony, a ridge located 8,430 meters (27,657 feet) above sea level. Stations is the first ground weather station ever in the death zone, which stretches over 8,000 meters.
A photograph of scientists piercing an ice core on Mount Everest
Dirk Collins / National GeographicClimate scientist Mariusz Potocki uses a drill specially designed to extract a sample of the ice core from South Everest Colony. The National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest expedition was the most complete mountain science expedition in history. A diverse team of expert scientists, storytellers and climbers and guides surveyed the geography, geology and biodiversity of the mountain; install a network of weather stations, including the tallest in the world; and collected ice and lakes, all in order to better understand the impacts of climate change on the world’s highest mountain.

CCI Director Paul Mayewski was the director of scientific expeditions and expeditions; assistant professor Aaron Putnam was co-chair of the Geology Team; doctoral student Mariusz Potocki was a member of the Glaciology and Summit teams and collected the record-breaking ice core; graduate student Heather Clifford was on the Glaciology Team; and graduate student Peter Strand and then-graduate student Laura Mattas were on the Geology Team.

The National Geographic Society and Guinness World Records jointly unveiled the three titles on September 29th.

The record expedition was the most complete scientific expedition to Mount Everest in history. Research teams are building understanding and solutions to the impacts of climate change on mountain systems. These glaciers provide critical water sources for the more than one billion people living downstream.

