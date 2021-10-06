The UN is urging Ethiopia to allow unhindered aid as famine kills





Ethiopian porters unload limited food aid for war victims after a checkpoint leading to Tigray in Mai Tsebri, Ethiopia, June 26, 2021. Photo taken on June 26, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer / Photo Photo

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 6 (Reuters) – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on the Ethiopian government to allow the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to millions in the north of the country “without hindrance”, while UN officials – to report death from starvation. During a UN Security Council meeting, Guterres urged the Ethiopian government to allow “unrestricted movement of fuel, cash, communications equipment and humanitarian supplies” in Tigray, Amhara and Afar. “Our colleagues on the ground are sharing increasingly alarming testimonies of eyewitnesses of suffering — including growing stories of hunger-related deaths,” Guterres said. “In countries where screening has been possible, we are seeing acute levels of malnutrition that remind us of the onset of famine in Somalia in 2011,” he said. The 15-member Security Council met after the Ethiopian government last week expelled seven senior UN officials for meddling in internal affairs. The United Nations has denied the allegations and said there was no evidence to support the allegations. Guterres was “particularly concerned” given the imminent famine, as US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield described it as “reckless”, adding: “There is no justification for the Ethiopian government’s action, at all.” Fighting broke out 11 months ago between Ethiopian federal troops and loyal TPLF forces, which control Tigray. Thousands of people have died, millions have fled their homes and the conflict has spread to neighbors Amhara and Afar. Guterres said up to 7 million people in Tigray, Amhara and Afar need help, including 5 million in Tigray where an estimated 400,000 people live in starvation-like conditions. “Ethiopian children are starving to death. People are dying because they cannot access basic food, water and basic health care. This is not a situation caused by natural disasters. It is caused by those who continue to choose the path of war.” said Irish Ambassador to the UN Geraldine Byrne Nason told the council. Guterres called on the Security Council to support UN relief efforts. However, any strong action by the body – such as sanctions – is unlikely as Russia and China have made it clear that they believe the Tigray conflict is an internal matter for Ethiopia. China’s ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, on Wednesday called for “calm diplomacy in order to prevent a stalemate” over the expulsion of UN officials. Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Edited by Leslie Adler and Alistair Bell Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

