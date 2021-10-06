The WHO recommends the widespread use of the world’s first malaria vaccine for children





The recommendation was based on the results of an ongoing pilot vaccination program at children’s health clinics across Ghana, Kenya and Malawi , According to the WHO.

The program, which started in 2019 and has reached over 800,000 children, demonstrated that the RTS vaccine, S / AS01, also known as Mosquirix, is safe, cost-effective, feasible, and significantly reduces severe lethal malaria by about 30 %, WHO said in a press release.

“This is a historic moment. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough in science, child health and malaria control,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press release. “Using this vaccine on top of existing malaria prevention tools could save tens of thousands of new lives each year.”

The WHO recommended that the vaccine be used to help protect children from the most deadly form of malaria, known as Plasmodium falciparum. He suggested giving the vaccine in four doses to children from 5 months.

Malaria is a parasitic disease transmitted through the bite of female Anopheles mosquitoes. Although it can be prevented and treated, it is among the leading causes of childhood illness and death in sub-Saharan Africa, and more than 260,000 African children under the age of five die from malaria each year, according to the WHO. The vaccine works by stopping the maturation and multiplication of the malaria parasite in the liver, after which it would normally enter the patient’s bloodstream and cause the symptoms of the disease. Clinical trials have shown that the vaccine provides a 39% protection against malaria in newborns between the ages of five and 17 months. However, further research has suggested the benefits of the vaccine fades over time with The head of the WHO expressed his satisfaction with the recommendation of his organization in a thread on the WHO Twitter account on Wednesday, saying “this is a vaccine developed in Africa, by African scientists”. He thanked researchers on the continent in addition to British medicine maker GlaxoSmithKline for helping to develop the vaccine over the past 30 years, as well as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which partially funded the project. “Today, the RTS malaria vaccine, S – more than 30 years in preparation – is changing the course of public health history,” reads one of the tweets. “We still have a very long way to go. But this is a long step on that road,” a subsequent post continued. “For centuries, malaria has plagued sub-Saharan Africa, causing great personal suffering,” Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, said in a press release Wednesday. “We have long hoped for an effective malaria vaccine and now, for the first time ever, we have such a vaccine recommended for widespread use,” Moeti said. “Today’s recommendation provides a glimmer of hope for the continent that bears the greatest burden of disease, and we expect many African children to be protected from malaria and grow into healthy adults.”

CNN’s Jen Christensen contributed to this report.

