Trudeau Tofino trip: PM says trip to BC was ‘wrong’

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the trip to Tofino, BC for the holiday on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a mistake and he focused on improvement.

In a statement Wednesday, Trudeau addressed the controversy that drew criticism from indigenous politicians and leaders last week.

The trip on September 30th was a mistake and I am sorry. “The first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation was a time for indigenous and non-indigenous people to reflect and connect, to think about the past, but also to focus on the future,” he said.

“There is a lot of work for all of us to do and I am committed to doing it.”

Trudeau said he is looking forward to visiting Tkemlúps at Secwepemc, which twice invited the prime minister to events last Thursday in recognition of the day.

Despite a public itinerary noting that Trudeau was in private meetings in Ottawa, his office later confirmed that he had traveled to the West Bank to spend time with his family.

“I want to thank Tkemlúps chief Casimir for the conversation we had over the weekend, for which I apologized for not being there with her and her community,” he said on Wednesday.

The prime minister attended a ceremony the night before and on Thursday he posted on Twitter that he spent time talking on the phone with residential school survivors, taking their advice for meaningful reconciliation.

Parliament passed a bill last June to recognize a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation every September 30th. It is a legal holiday for federal employees, but the government has stressed that it should be a day for reflection.

In an interview with CTVs on Sunday, Cindy Blackstock, executive director of the First Nations Society for the Care of Children and Families, said Trudeaus’s trip was a complete disappointment.

The Prime Minister decides that he can have a day off as he could have had the day off [Friday]With I support the holidays, I know they work hard, but not on the first national day, when they were supposed to spend [time] doing the task of reconciliation, she said.

Asked in French on Wednesday what he says with the fact that controversy over his holiday time diverted attention from the importance of the day, Trudeau said he takes responsibility for doing better in the future.

We will continue to do even more on the road to reconciliation, if it continues to eliminate long-term boiled water advice, if it is ensured that there is better investment in housing and support for children attending new schools across the country, he said. with

Lynne Groulx, CEO of the Women’s Association of Canada, thanked the Prime Minister in a statement released Wednesday, but questioned the sincerity of his apology.

Sadly, we acknowledge that this moment of repentance comes after much public pressure, not necessarily because you suddenly saw the light. It will now be up to you to rebuild trust with our communities, the statement said.

But we must move forward. There is still a lot of work to be done for reconciliation. You can start, Prime Minister, by taking genocide against Indigenous women in Canada seriously. You can start by implementing Calls for Justice to Investigate Missing and Killed Indigenous Women and Girls today. “