International
Trudeau Tofino trip: PM says trip to BC was ‘wrong’
OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the trip to Tofino, BC for the holiday on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a mistake and he focused on improvement.
In a statement Wednesday, Trudeau addressed the controversy that drew criticism from indigenous politicians and leaders last week.
The trip on September 30th was a mistake and I am sorry. “The first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation was a time for indigenous and non-indigenous people to reflect and connect, to think about the past, but also to focus on the future,” he said.
“There is a lot of work for all of us to do and I am committed to doing it.”
Trudeau said he is looking forward to visiting Tkemlúps at Secwepemc, which twice invited the prime minister to events last Thursday in recognition of the day.
Despite a public itinerary noting that Trudeau was in private meetings in Ottawa, his office later confirmed that he had traveled to the West Bank to spend time with his family.
“I want to thank Tkemlúps chief Casimir for the conversation we had over the weekend, for which I apologized for not being there with her and her community,” he said on Wednesday.
The prime minister attended a ceremony the night before and on Thursday he posted on Twitter that he spent time talking on the phone with residential school survivors, taking their advice for meaningful reconciliation.
Parliament passed a bill last June to recognize a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation every September 30th. It is a legal holiday for federal employees, but the government has stressed that it should be a day for reflection.
In an interview with CTVs on Sunday, Cindy Blackstock, executive director of the First Nations Society for the Care of Children and Families, said Trudeaus’s trip was a complete disappointment.
The Prime Minister decides that he can have a day off as he could have had the day off [Friday]With I support the holidays, I know they work hard, but not on the first national day, when they were supposed to spend [time] doing the task of reconciliation, she said.
Asked in French on Wednesday what he says with the fact that controversy over his holiday time diverted attention from the importance of the day, Trudeau said he takes responsibility for doing better in the future.
We will continue to do even more on the road to reconciliation, if it continues to eliminate long-term boiled water advice, if it is ensured that there is better investment in housing and support for children attending new schools across the country, he said. with
Lynne Groulx, CEO of the Women’s Association of Canada, thanked the Prime Minister in a statement released Wednesday, but questioned the sincerity of his apology.
Sadly, we acknowledge that this moment of repentance comes after much public pressure, not necessarily because you suddenly saw the light. It will now be up to you to rebuild trust with our communities, the statement said.
But we must move forward. There is still a lot of work to be done for reconciliation. You can start, Prime Minister, by taking genocide against Indigenous women in Canada seriously. You can start by implementing Calls for Justice to Investigate Missing and Killed Indigenous Women and Girls today. “
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/i-regret-it-trudeau-says-of-travel-to-tofino-on-national-day-for-truth-and-reconciliation-1.5613172
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]