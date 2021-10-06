Toronto teacher acquitted of negligence in drowning teenage students





A Toronto teacher pleaded not guilty to drowning a 15-year-old student during a canoe trip to school after a judge ruled Wednesday that his actions were not a “visible and substantial departure” from the reasonable standard of care . Nicholas Mills was charged with criminal negligence that led to the death of Jeremiah Perry. Mills, a teacher at the CW Jefferys Collegiate Institute, oversaw the July 2017 trip to Algonquin Provincial Park during which Perry died. In giving the verdict, Ontario Supreme Court Judge Maureen Forestell said that while Mills made individual decisions that were justifiable in the circumstances, such as allowing poor swimmers to participate in the trip, his behavior “fell below standard ( care) “when he failed to reassess the risk at the place of swimming. She found that the failure “brought his conduct to the level of negligence”, but did not reach the level of “improper and reckless neglect” required for a criminal conviction, nor did it represent a significant departure from the standard of care. “I do not disclose that Mr. Mills made a series of unreasonable decisions that culminated in Jeremiah’s death,” she said. Prosecutors allege during the trial that Mills ignored safety rules in planning and conducting the multi-day excursion, and allowed Perry that they argued he could not swim to go in the water without a life jacket. Defense attorneys, meanwhile, said the Crown failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Perry could not swim, which they said is necessary to prove negligence. They also argued that Mills should not be held to a higher standard than the “average parent” performing a similar journey. The student failed the swimming test Mills testified in his defense during the trial and admitted that he did not follow some rules set by the Toronto County School Board because he believed they were impractical or unnecessary. Some of the measures would have made it impossible to carry out the trip at all, he said in a virtual court. The teacher, however, claimed that the security requirements he imposed went beyond what is usually done in the private sector. Crown claimed that Mills bypassed some rules because he felt he “knew better”. The court heard that the trip was part of an ongoing program for in-service youth and that students were required to pass a swimming test to participate. Perry failed the test, as did nearly half of the students who took part in the excursion, the court heard. Some students also wore life jackets during the assessment, which was against the rules set for canoe trips at night. Students would be offered alternative exits The judges heard that students who failed the swimming test had to take swimming lessons and take part in a second assessment. Those who failed a second time would be offered an alternative exit. The defense claimed the school knew the test had been changed to allow life jackets, despite testimony from the school principal, who denied it was so. Mills also testified that he believed Perry had passed the mandatory swimming test, saying he saw what he thought was a “P” for “passing” next to the teenager’s name when he “scanned” the test results. Perry disappeared into the water in Lake Trout on July 4, 2017, and his body was found the next day by police divers.

