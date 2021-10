The Cabinet will decide on the corporate tax rate in Ireland

The Cabinet will meet this afternoon to decide whether Ireland should sign up for global corporate tax reforms that would require the long 12.5% ​​rate increase to 15%. The plan also proposes changes to where companies will pay their taxes, which the Treasury Department has estimated could reduce Ireland’s tax collection by € 2 billion a year. Draft reforms mediated by the OECD among 140 countries as part of a widespread agenda to modernize global tax rules, make them fairer, and reduce the use of aggressive tax planning by some large companies multinational. The relatively low tax rate of 12.5% ​​has been a cornerstone in the successful delivery of Irish foreign direct investment for decades and has been fiercely defended by successive governments. Ireland was one of nine countries involved in the negotiations that did not sign the proposals last July. While acknowledging parts of the plan that regulate where companies should pay their tax, he objected to the reference to a global minimum tax rate of “at least 15%” being included in the plan, arguing that it created uncertainty because the wording would mean the rate may be further increased at a later date. Since then the Government and officials have been involved in intensive negotiations with other countries in an effort to change the draft. Earlier this week, an updated version of the proposals was distributed to states whose words “at least” had been removed. The removal of the barrier has paved the way for Ireland to join the deal, subject to a final cabinet decision later today. However, the Government has also sought assurances from the EU that if it registers, the union will not try to raise the minimum rate further in the coming years. This would include transferring the text of the OECD agreement to EU law. Negotiations have continued over the week over him and other unresolved issues related to the plan. These include discussions about the extent to which the minimum rate would apply, as well as the nature of the exceptions or possible flexibility for certain areas such as research spending. The Government would receive a further overnight update of the draft, which will be brought to the Government by the Minister of Finance later. Tomorrow, representatives of the 140 states and territories, including Ireland, will attend an OECD meeting, at which a final agreement can be reached. Yesterday, Taoiseach confirmed that “significant progress” had been made and that the changes in the text had been positive for Ireland. He said the text goes very far towards meeting the security and continuity objectives set by the Government, while also remaining competitive in terms of providing companies and investors.

