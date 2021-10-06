What can Australia learn from the UK return to school during the COVID-19 pandemic?

This time next month, hundreds of thousands of students in New South Wales and Victoria will return to school after months of home schooling.

But the return of another country to face-to-face learning has seen a huge increase in keeping children at home due to COVID-19.

In England, which reopens schools in early September, the number of COVID-related student absences rose from 122,000 to 204,000 in two weeks.

Data has become the headlines, so is there any lesson for Australia?

What do the data say?

According to data released by the British government on Tuesday, the number of COVID-19-related absences increased between 16 September and 30 September.

As of September 30, about 204,000 students, or 2.5 per cent of all public school students in England, were out of school for COVID-related reasons.

This included 102,000 students with a confirmed COVID-19 case and 84,000 with a suspected case. The remaining 18,000 children were away for other reasons, including restrictions or being in isolation.

Infectious disease expert Robert Booy said disease-based absences occurred anyway, despite COVID-19.

“Normally you miss absences when school comes back because viruses of many kinds circulate,” said Professor Booy.

What does this mean for schools in Australia?

The reopening of schools and early childhood settings is likely to lead to a greater number of cases among unvaccinated people, according to Fiona Russell, pediatrician and epidemiologist at the Murdoch Child Research Institute in Melbourne.

Therefore, she said, every state and territory should have plans to reduce broadcasting in schools.

“Multi-layered school mitigation measures, including vaccinating teens, are really important in preventing outbreaks and infections at school,” she said.

Professor Russell also noted that the UK had “minimal mitigation measures” when schools returned, and recently lifted mandatory masks.

“The UK has just started vaccinating 12 to 15 year olds, so vaccinating this age group will reduce infections in high schools,” she said.

ZoHyde, an epidemiologist at the University of Western Australia and a member of the independent scientific group OzSAGE, said the UK was “a warning tale of what not to do in schools”.

“They removed almost all mitigation measures such as masks and physical distancing, and the results have been very predictable,” she said.

“The spread of COVID-19 has been rampant in schools, which has led to high levels of infection in children and has also disrupted education. It’s the worst of both worlds.”

How do the measures in Australian schools differ from those in the UK?

When Victoria and NSW return to school, masks will be mandatory for all school staff and older students, and are recommended indoors for elementary school children.

Victoria recently unveiled additional measures to reduce transmission when schools return, including a widespread distribution of air purifiers and mandatory vaccinations for all staff.

Professor Russell said other states should adopt similar strategies.

“States and other territories should aim to have very high coverage of vaccinated personnel, and all vaccinated age groups, giving priority to those areas with the highest risk of outbreaks as we have seen in Sydney and Melbourne,” he said. she.

Detecting and managing school explosions should also be made more efficient as Victoria and New South Wales saw more school explosions, said Professor Russell.

It was important to make sure that everyone who was eligible for vaccinations, especially the parents and family contacts of the students, said Professor Russell.

Most children in the 12 to 15 age group were not eligible for vaccinations when UK students returned to school. In Australia, that age group has been approved for weeks.

Until younger children are eligible for vaccinations, other measures to protect them from COVID-19 should include the use of HEPA air filters in classrooms and ensuring that all teachers and students wear masks, Dr said. Hyde.

Should parents worry about UK data?

Experts say it is important to look at the larger picture of hospitalizations and intensive care admissions, rather than focusing on everyday cases.

Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist Ben Marais, of Westmead Children’s Hospital in western Sydney, said an increase in the number of reported cases in children was not necessarily a cause for concern.

“The large number of cases does not mean that many children are suffering,” he said.

The high rate of infection among other age groups or among vulnerable populations can be worrying, as they have a greater chance of overloading the health care system.

Because most children infected with COVID-19 experienced only mild symptoms, high rates of infection among school children were unlikely to cause a significant strain in hospitals, Professor Marais said.

Professor Booy agreed that data on serious illness in children were the most important.

“What we need to monitor carefully are hospitalizations and intensive care,” he said.

He said that if COVID-19 was transmitted within schools, children could transmit it to those with whom they lived at home, but this should not be a concern if vaccination rates among the adult population were high.

That was why one of the main things Australia could learn from the UK was that anyone who could be vaccinated should do so, said Professor Russell.

“The higher the coverage in the community, the fewer cases in general and the lower the community coverage is what will keep schools open and children safe,” she said.

In Australia, children ages 12 to 15 qualified for Pfizer from 13 September. ( ABC News: Mary Lloyd

Professor Marais said having children who pass the virus on to adults was “definitely an option” but noted that schools had not been shown to particularly boost COVID-19 transmission.

He argued that children should not be forced to feel a moral responsibility to keep the virus out of their home.

“The Delta variant will reach every home anyway,” he said.

“You can never blame a child for bringing an infection home.”

