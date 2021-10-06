Australia will relocate all offshore migrant processing to Nauru’s Nation Island





Australia said on Wednesday it would ban the processing of asylum seekers at Papua New Guinea offshore detention centers, which have been criticized by human rights groups, until the end of the year. Wednesday’s announcement said those seeking asylum will all now be processed in the island nation of Nauru, another country that has done that job for Australia. The plan was quickly criticized by human rights groups, who said it simply shifted much of what some called a cruel system from one island nation to another. Anyone trying to enter Australia illegally by boat will be returned or sent to Nauru, the Australian government said in a joint statement with Papua New Guinea. Those in Papua New Guinea awaiting processing could voluntarily transfer to Nauru before the end of the year, the statement said. If they choose to stay in Papua New Guinea, they will be given access to citizenship, long-term support, settlement packages and family reunification, she said.

More than 3,000 asylum seekers have been detained in Papua New Guinea after the Australian government imposed a policy in 2013 banning those trying to enter the country by sea from the relocation. from those processed in the center, about 1,200 have been temporarily transferred to Australia, some for medical reasons; over 900 have returned to their countries of origin; and about 1,000 have been shipped to other countries. The measure announced Wednesday will take effect next year. Human rights groups have called Australia’s policy of banning migrants offshore a violation of international human rights law. And the United Nations has asked Australia to resettle those migrants who take refuge in the following two islands reports of self-harm and suicide attempt by residents of the centerswith The Australian Government has defended the practice, saying it deters many immigrants and is an important part of its overall immigration policy.

Refugee advocates said the completion of offshore processing in Papua New Guinea still left dozens of people in oblivion and called for them to be allowed to settle in Australia. By the end of July, 124 asylum seekers remained in Papua New Guinea and 107 in Nauru, according to government recordswith

Australian government policy has stolen the lives of thousands of children, women and men for eight years, said David Burke, legal director at the Human Rights Law Center in a statement. The relocation of people from PNG to Nauru to continue to be stored on a remote island simply extends this cruelty. The Australian government has abandoned the quest for security on our shores and transferred all responsibility to our neighbors, said Jana Favero, director of advocacy at Asylum Seekers Resource Center. Since 2014, 13 people have died after being detained in Australian detention centers in Papua New Guinea and Nauru, some of the suicides. After migrant doctors and lawyers expressed concern about a mental health crisis amid reports of children in Nauru injuring themselves, the government said in 2019 it had banned the detention of minors there. Politics has also led to diplomatic tensions. In 2017, President Donald J. Trump called an Obama-era deal with Australia to accept some refugees from detention centers after he got involved in a controversial phone call with Malcolm Turnbull, Australia’s prime minister at the time. By the end of July, 977 refugees from offshore centers had been relocated to the United States under the bilateral agreement, according to the Australian Department of Home Affairswith In 2016, a court in Papua New Guinea ruled that one of the detention centers violated human rights, leading to its closure. And in 2017, the Australian government agreed to pay a $ 53 million deal to asylum seekers settled in the Pacific islands who sought compensation in a class-based lawsuit for false imprisonment.

