NSW Introduces ‘Major Changes’ to Roadmap Outside COVID-19 from Monday
Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet has announced “major changes” to the NSW roadmap outside the COVID-19 blockade, as the state registered 587 new cases won in the country in the 24 hours to 20:00 yesterday.
One of the main changes will be the reopening of schools for perennial groups early.
Fully vaccinated adults will have a host of new freedoms from Monday, including the ability to do things like eat at restaurants and go to the gym, which have been out of bounds in some areas for more than 100 days.
While the settings around hospitality and retail remain unchanged, Perrottet announced some major departures from the previous project, including:
- Increase the number of adults allowed to gather at home from five to 10
- Increase the number of adults allowed to gather in public spaces from 20 to 30
- Increasing the number of people at weddings and funerals from 50 to 100
- Reopening of indoor pools
A ban on singing in religious services will also be changed, with performers involving choirs of up to 10 people.
Restrictions on fully inoculated humans will be eased again Monday after NSW reaches 80 per cent double-dose coverage.
The second wave of relaxation will take effect on October 25, and Perrottet also announced changes to them, including:
- Making face masks in office buildings willingly
- Increase the number of adults allowed to gather at home to 20
- Increase the number of adults allowed to gather in public spaces to 50
- Nightclubs will reopen, but dancing is not allowed
- Allowing 3,000 people to be able to attend outside ticket events
The return of students to on-site learning in NSW block areas will be brought forward.
While kindergarten students, Year 1 and Year 12 will return to face-to-face teaching from October 18, all other students will return to campus from October 25.
Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said home schooling had been challenging for many parents over the past three months.
“We know that the best learning environment for our children is in the classroom with teachers and their friends,” Ms. Mitchell said.
“Vaccination for our teachers is mandatory. We have captured that data [and] I can tell you that 45,000 teachers have told us they are fully vaccinated and ready to go back to work.
“We are ready, we are excited and we can not wait to have our children again.”
Works Minister Stuart Ayres also announced a secure plan for Covid for the stadiums, which will be country-specific, and will take effect on December 1st.
Perrottet said the loosening restrictions his government would impose from early next week were “reasonable and prudent”.
The new prime minister, who was sworn in just this week, said the changes followed a “very productive and constructive” crisis cabinet meeting last night, which was named last night on the “Economic Recovery Committee”.
“This is the crisis cabinet meeting we will have as we move to a new subcommittee,” he said.
“It was a long meeting, but the one in which I think it was constructive, productive and these changes today, I think will make a real difference.”
He said the departure from the map of his predecessor Gladys Berejiklian was not an indication that he was unhappy with them.
“No, I worked very closely in preparing [that] guide with the minister [Stuart] Ayres and former Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro, “said Perrottet.
“Every government has different views and I think based on where we are today in terms of the number of cases, the fact that the vaccination rate was at 70 percent, gave me an opportunity to reflect on it.”
Deputy Prime Minister Paul Toole said workers in regional areas who have received a vaccination dose will be allowed to return to their workplace from October 11 and will be given a grace period until November 1 to receive their second dose. .
The regional areas are those outside Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Wollongong, Shellharbour and the Central Coast.
Yesterday, NSW became the first Australian state to fully vaccinate 70 percent of its population aged 16 and over against COVID-19.
