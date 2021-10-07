Anti-Semitic graffiti was found in Auschwitz





Vandals sprayed anti-Semitic slogans and phrases denying the Holocaust in English and German at nine wooden barracks at the Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial site, in what officials there called a scandalous attack on the symbol of one of the greatest tragedies in human history. Police in Oswiecim, the city in southern Poland where the concentration camp is located, said Wednesday that they were analyzing footage taken by security cameras in the country and were looking for anyone who could give them information about the vandals, whom they believe they struck in the middle of the 8 o’clock in the morning. and Tuesday noon. The barracks, which were damaged with black paint, sheltered men during the Holocaust and are near the Death Gate in Birkenau death camp. Police declined to provide further details about the insults. Auschwitz Memorial Site, at statements posted on her Twitter account, further condemned the graffiti as an extremely painful blow to the memory of all the victims who died in the camp. More than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, died in the gas chambers at Auschwitz-Birkenau, or from starvation, cold and disease.

Countries across Europe have witnessed a rise in anti-Semitism online and among people protesting against restrictions on the coronavirus pandemic, with observers expressing concern that Jews are increasingly feeling insecure in the European Union. The European Commission has set aside 24 million euros, nearly $ 28 million, to increase protection around synagogues and other Jewish sites or sites. However, Jews who wear skulls in public in Germany report that you are regularly bulliedOn Tuesday, a German-Jewish singer, Gil Ofarim, said in a video posted on social media that a hotel employee in the eastern city of Leipzig had told him to hide the Star of David pendant hanging around his neck if he wanted to check into his room. The hotel involved, which is owned by hotel company Marriott International, has expressed concern about the episode and has left two employees on leave awaiting the outcome of an investigation. But Jewish and political leaders across Germany expressed outrage over the issues raised in the video, with many calling for more solidarity with the targeted Jews.

I hope that in the future we will face solidarity when attacked, the head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, said on Twitter, calling the anti-Semitic hostility against the terrible singer.

Officials in Auschwitz-Birkenau said their decision not to specify the wording of the insults at the barracks, in an area of ​​the camp where men were packed in bundles of raw wood, piled three heights from floor to ceiling, was a conscious effort to avoid spreading antisemitic hatred further. Because the intention of the author or authors was to spread hate speech, we decided not to disclose the images or the contents of the inscriptions, said Pawel Sawicki, a spokesman for the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial, which preserves the site of the death. Conservatives will begin cleaning up damaged barracks once police complete their investigations, the museum said. Anti-Semitic vandalism in the camp is extremely rare, Sawicki said. Security is steadily strengthening, though the museum said a plan to completely close the camp perimeter was part of a regional investment program still pending. More than a decade ago, a trio of thieves left and set off with the infamous Arbeit Macht Frei sign (Work puts you free) approaching above the main entrance to Auschwitz. They were later arrested and the sign found, but the theft led to an increase in funding to provide security for the camp, which the Nazis set up during World War II in the occupied territory that today belongs to Poland.

